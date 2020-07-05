UN condemns Boko Haram attack on humanitarian workers, helicopter

T

he United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities (UNOCHA), has condemned Boko Haram attack on its humanitarian aid workers and helicopter.

Also, the office extended condolence to the family of those killed in the attack on Thursday.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, who made this known in a statement on Saturday which he made available to journalist in Maiduguri, said he was gravely concerned by violent attack on non state armed groups in Damasak.

The Statement reads in part: “I am gravely concerned by reports of another violent attack by non-state armed groups in Damasak, Borno State, on 2 July, in which at least two innocent civilians lost their lives, including a five-year old child. Several others were injured, and a humanitarian helicopter was hit, sustaining serious damage.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the attack and wish a prompt recovery to those injured. I welcome the Government commitment to investigate the attack and swiftly bring to justice the perpetrators.”

He said “I deplore that a UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was hit by bullets during the attack. No aid workers were on board at the time and crew members are all safe. My thoughts are also with the crew and I commend them for piloting the chopper back to safety during this critical situation. ‘

“The attack and damage to the helicopter severely affects the ability of aid actors to provide urgently needed assistance to vulnerable people in remote areas across Borno State,” he added.

