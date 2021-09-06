UN condemns military takeover in Guinea, demands release of Alpha Conde

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the military takeover that took place in Guinea on Sunday.

Soldiers said they had taken over the government of President Alpha Conde after hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry, the capital.

Mamady Doumbouya, head of the elite national army unit, said the president had been taken into custody.

Doumbouya accused Conde’s government of “trampling of the rights of citizens” and disrespecting “democratic principles”.

He also announced that the country’s land borders had been closed and the government dissolved

Reacting to the situation, Guterres called for the immediate release of Conde.

“I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” Guterres tweeted.

Condé was re-elected for a third term in office amid violent protests in October 2020.

The president won the controversial election after changing the constitution to allow him to serve another term in office despite stiff opposition.

Conde’s decision to run for a third term had sparked repeated protests that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people.

Like this: Like Loading...