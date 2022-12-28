News

UN denounces new Taliban restrictions on women

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The UN Security Council has denounced Taliban government policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week, reports the BBC.

The 15-member Security Council said it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the latest restrictions “must be revoked”.

A statement from the Council called for the “full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan”.

It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The ban on female humanitarian workers “would have a significant and immediate impact for humanitarian operations in country”, including for the UN, it added.

Guterres said that the latest restrictions were “unjustifiable human rights violations”.

“Actions to exclude and silence women and girls continue to cause immense suffering and major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people,” he wrote on Twitter.

At least five top NGOs halted work in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them by the Taliban government.

Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children said they could not continue their work “without our female staff”.

The International Rescue Committee also suspended services while Islamic Relief said it was stopping most of its work.

The Taliban last week arrested five women taking part in a protest in the Afghan capital, Kabul, over the ban on female education. Three journalists were also arrested.

Since seizing back control of the country last year, the Taliban have steadily restricted women’s rights – despite promising their rule would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s.

As well as the bans on NGO workers and female university students – in the case of students, now being enforced by armed guards – secondary schools for girls remain closed in most provinces.

Women have also been prevented from entering parks and gyms, among other public places.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari to Senate: Reposition secondary education, establish more health varsities

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill transmitted to the Senate. The bill was accompanied with a letter that was read on the floor of the upper chamber during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the request for the […]
News

“National Eye Health Policy; Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum Dr Betta Edu Calls For Universal Eye Care Coverage In Nigeria”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government of Nigeria has Launched and Inaugurated the National Eye Health Committee in other to ensure universal eye care services as it works towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. The event was honored with the presence of the Honorable Minister of State for Health Dr. Mamora Olorunimbe Adeleke ably represented by Dr. Obum, the […]
News

Ekiti varsity warns lecturers against sexual harassment, plagiarism

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has warned lecturers against sexual harassment and plagiarism. Olanipekun, who is-sued the warning during a press conference on Wednesday heralding the school’s 40th anniversary and 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies on Saturday, said any lecturer found wanting would be sanctioned. He said: “That you are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica