UN, EU, Biden condemn attacks on protesters

The United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and other world leaders have condemned Tuesday’s killing of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian Army in Lagos, calling for an end to police brutality and attack on #EndSARS protesters in the country.

 

The United Nations Secretary- General, António Guterres, in a statement issued yesterday, said he is following the developments in the country, condemning the killing of activists, demanding police reforms in Lagos and other parts of the nation.

 

While calling on the authorities to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable, the UN scribe expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses.

 

“He condemns the violent escalation on October 20 in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. On its part, the EU said it is shocked over the killings in the wake of the protests, stating that it was looking forward to seeing the sort of reforms that would be put in place to ensure police reforms.

 

The EU said this in a statement titled, ‘Statement by the High Representative/ Vice-President Josep Borrell’. “It is alarming to learn that several people have been killed and injured during the ongoing protests against the Special Anti- Robbery Squad in Nigeria.

 

“It is crucial that those responsible for abuses be brought to justice and held accountable. Following the government’s will to deliver on reforms, we expect to see decisive implementation,” the EU said.

 

Urging President Buhari and the military to stop the violent crackdown on protesters which has led to several deaths, Democratic Presidential candidate in the upcoming United States election, Joe Biden, said the U.S. must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption

 

The former US Vice- President said: “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths.

 

My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. “The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

 

I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”

