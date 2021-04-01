News

UN, EU initiative tasks FG on person’s living with disabilities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has called on CSOs working with marginalized groups in the country to hold public and private sectors to be accountable in dealing with person’s living with disabilities.

Speaking at One-Day training for CSOs and marginalized groups on coordination mechanism and social accountability, founding director of WARDC, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the issue of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is prevalent in Nigeria. According to her, one in three women have experienced one form of SGBV or the other hence the need to push for reforms that would eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

Akiyode-Afolabi said the one-day training is part of the joint UN-EU Spotlight Initiative Project. The Spotlight Initiative is a global multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030. The interventions focus on 6 mutually reinforcing pillars. WARDC is implementing pillar 6 in Lagos and FCT which focuses on promoting an empowered civil society and autonomous women’s movement.

“Our goal is to strengthen CSOs in tackling all forms of discrimination, build capacity to demand accountability on VAWG/SGBV/HP/SRHR and push for reforms that would eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and girls so that we can have a society where women can live a life free from violence,” she said.

One of the facilitators and the director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, said there is a need for increased advocacy to address issues involving marginalized groups, sexual and gender-based violence victims in the country. He said the advocacy should not be left for the CSOs and NGOs alone.

Arogundade noted that individuals should be involved in the advocacy by mobilizing people within their communities. For the CSOs, he urged them to always use the media in raising public awareness in addressing the issues.

On her part, another facilitator at the training programme, Ngozi Juba, said it is difficult to be accountable in society today. She said it is only accountability that would ensure that officials in public, private and voluntary sector organizations are answerable for their actions. She stated that there is a lot of discrimination against the marginalized groups in the country. According to her, society is designed to discriminate against CT people with disability and women

