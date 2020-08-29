News

UN: Global GDP to fall by 2.8%, with 100m jobs at risk

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the global economy negatively, the United Nations has warned that as many as 100 million jobs are at risk, while the massive drop in export revenues from tourism could lead to a reduction of 2.8 per cent in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who stated this in Madrid, Spain, while speaking on the impact the pandemic on tourism as part of the wider UN response to COVID-19, said tourism was an essential pillar of the Sustainable Devel-opment Goals (SDGs). Speaking on the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the UN chief stated that most vulnerable workers and nations were at greatest risk due to the impact of the pandemic.

On “Tourism and COVID- 19” Policy Brief, Guterres urged nations to ensure safety, equity and climate friendliness in their bid to restart tourism. The UN scribe said: “It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector” in a “safe, equitable and climate friendly” manner and so “ensure tourism regains its position as a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Over 600 firms bid for 57 marginal oilfields – DPR

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has declared that over 600 companies have applied to be prequalified for the ongoing bid rounds of 57 marginal oilfields in the country. Mr. Auwalu Sarki, Director of DPR, made the disclosure while speaking yesterday in a television programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. […]
News

Making history: US Navy welcomes first black female tactical aircraft pilot

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Navy has welcomed its first black female tactical aircraft pilot. Lieutenant JG (junior grade) Madeline Swegle has completed naval flight school and will be awarded her flight officer insignia, known as Wings Of Gold, later this month. The Naval Air Training Command said on Twitter that Lt JG Swegle is the Navy’s […]
News

Tax Relief: Akwa Ibom stops daily sale of tickets to transporters

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stopped indefinitely daily sales of tickets, emblems and haulage by revenue agents in the state. This followed a recent directive by the state government to tax agents to stop the collection of taxes from different sectors of the economy through the Board of Internal Revenue. To this end, […]

