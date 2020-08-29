UN: Global GDP to fall by 2.8%, with 100m jobs at risk

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the global economy negatively, the United Nations has warned that as many as 100 million jobs are at risk, while the massive drop in export revenues from tourism could lead to a reduction of 2.8 per cent in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who stated this in Madrid, Spain, while speaking on the impact the pandemic on tourism as part of the wider UN response to COVID-19, said tourism was an essential pillar of the Sustainable Devel-opment Goals (SDGs). Speaking on the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the UN chief stated that most vulnerable workers and nations were at greatest risk due to the impact of the pandemic.

On “Tourism and COVID- 19” Policy Brief, Guterres urged nations to ensure safety, equity and climate friendliness in their bid to restart tourism. The UN scribe said: “It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector” in a “safe, equitable and climate friendly” manner and so “ensure tourism regains its position as a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage.”

