UN hails Oyo State key stakeholders’ commitment to violent-free elections

The United Nations in Nigeria is encouraged by the commitment of key stakeholders to ensure violence-free elections in Oyo state.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Matthias Schmale told a stakeholders’ forum on February 14 in Ibadan that it was “good to see so many traditional & religious leaders actively supporting inclusive, transparent and credible elections in Oyo State”.

The consultation organised by the National Peace Committee, Oyo State Peace Committee, the United Nations and The Kukah Centre, had in attendance the representative of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police; religious and traditional leaders; political parties, women and young people.

The UN Resident Coordinator noted that “the reputation of Oyo State would be at stake if violence and insecurity were to take hold in the state before, during, or after the elections and that is why it is good to observe members of the Oyo State Peace Architecture and other stakeholders already engaging in promoting social cohesion and enhancing the role of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms”.

Representing the National Peace Committee, Emmanuel Nkanka, informed that the high-level consultative meeting was to consolidate the gains of democracy in Oyo State, and urged all to guide against violence before, during and after the general elections. “We are looking forward to see Nigeria, and Oyo State, where politicians can look at themselves and declare that it is Oyo, and public interest first, before personal interest,” he added.

Chairman of Oyo State Peace Committee, Apostle Col. Joshua Akinyemi, urged heads of households in Oyo State to allow their spouses and children to vote according to their conscience. “There is no sacrifice that is too much for peace. Let’s continue to devote time and engage towards ensuring sustainable peace before, during and after the elections.” He said, “No political storm should be allowed to rage in Oyo State. Let’s work together for the peace of the land.”

Representative of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, ACP Taiwo Kasumu, warned that enforcement of law would not be suspended because of elections, rather, the law would remain potent to deal with any security breach including disturbance of public peace. He called on all Nigerians to respect unarmed police officers that would be deployed for election duties.

Of importance were the contributions of the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI); and other Christian and Muslim organisations. They unanimously alluded to religious harmony in Oyo State and advocated for the same to be carried over to political campaigns to ensure peaceful elections in the state.

Contributing to the discussion, National Coordinator, Civil Society Coalition for Sustainable Development, Dr. Tola Winjobi, urged politicians in Oyo State to have a deeper understanding of the Agenda2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enhance their programme design and delivery without compromising the future of coming generations.

In his intervention, Director, National Orientation Agency in Oyo State, Mr Kayode Odedokun, called on residents of Oyo State to be tolerant of one another and eschew hate speech, misinformation and fake news

