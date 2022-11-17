UN moves to revive some public sectors in FCT

The United Nations has signed a partnership understanding with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) towards reviving some of the public sector service delivery. This disclosure was made in Abuja, yesterday when the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mathias Schmale, and the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, signed the Joint Annual Review and Work Plan of the Federal Capital Territory/ United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (FCT-UNSDPF).

The partnership agreement said to target the improvement of service delivery in some critical public sectors. Schmale disclosed that the reviewed partnership will focus on Governance, Human Rights, Peace and Security, Equitable Quality Basic Services, and (Sustainable and Inclusive Growth and Development. Earlier in his remarks, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, also disclosed that some areas like the Education, health Agriculture and other sectors in the FCT will benefit from the partnership between the FC and the United Nations systems.

