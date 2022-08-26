UN: Nigeria may not achieve SDGs goal on education, health by 2030

The United Nations has warned that Nigeria may not attain Sustainable Development Goals ((SDGs) on education and health by the target year 2030. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, stated this during the official launch/unveiling of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo On education, Schmale said Nigeria may miss the target unless Nigeria increases her budgetary allocations from the current seven percent to 20 per cent with clear accountability on deliveries. Noting that Nigeria remained the first country to undertake and deliver independent comprehensive evaluations of SDG-3 and SDG-4, Schmale observed that the reports indicated how quickly the government had established robust institutional monitoring and support frameworks at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the SDGs across the country.
Related Articles
NDDC Forensic Audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the concluded forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was being reviewed, with a view to recovering every kobo that is recoverable. He added that those found culpable in the audit would be made to face the law. Speaking at the virtual commissioning of the NDDC […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fake news, vote buying dominate Ondo poll
Vote buying and sundry incidents which bordered on safety and security marred the governorship election held in Ondo State yesterday, even as the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu appeared on his way to victory. The trio of Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Agboola Ajayi won their respective polling units […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Repeating 2015 mistake’ll come with greater consequences –Obi
A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015 and 2019 in the 2023 general election. He admonished the electorate not to vote for incompetent leaders in the forthcoming elections. Speaking during a consultation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)