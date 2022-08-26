UN: Nigeria may not achieve SDGs goal on education, health by 2030

The United Nations has warned that Nigeria may not attain Sustainable Development Goals ((SDGs) on education and health by the target year 2030. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, stated this during the official launch/unveiling of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo On education, Schmale said Nigeria may miss the target unless Nigeria increases her budgetary allocations from the current seven percent to 20 per cent with clear accountability on deliveries. Noting that Nigeria remained the first country to undertake and deliver independent comprehensive evaluations of SDG-3 and SDG-4, Schmale observed that the reports indicated how quickly the government had established robust institutional monitoring and support frameworks at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the SDGs across the country.

