News

UN: Nigeria may not achieve SDGs goal on education, health by 2030

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The United Nations has warned that Nigeria may not attain Sustainable Development Goals ((SDGs) on education and health by the target year 2030. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, stated this during the official launch/unveiling of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo On education, Schmale said Nigeria may miss the target unless Nigeria increases her budgetary allocations from the current seven percent to 20 per cent with clear accountability on deliveries. Noting that Nigeria remained the first country to undertake and deliver independent comprehensive evaluations of SDG-3 and SDG-4, Schmale observed that the reports indicated how quickly the government had established robust institutional monitoring and support frameworks at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the SDGs across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDDC Forensic Audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen funds

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the concluded forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was being reviewed, with a view to recovering every kobo that is recoverable. He added that those found culpable in the audit would be made to face the law.   Speaking at the virtual commissioning of the NDDC […]
News Top Stories

Fake news, vote buying dominate Ondo poll

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye, Onyekachi Eze, Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh Akure

Vote buying and sundry incidents which bordered on safety and security marred the governorship election held in Ondo State yesterday, even as the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu appeared on his way to victory.   The trio of Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Agboola Ajayi won their respective polling units […]
News Top Stories

2023: Repeating 2015 mistake’ll come with greater consequences –Obi

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015 and 2019 in the 2023 general election. He admonished the electorate not to vote for incompetent leaders in the forthcoming elections. Speaking during a consultation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica