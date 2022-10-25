News

UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Ukrainian sites

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The UN’s nuclear watchdog says it will send a team to inspect two sites in Ukraine at the government’s request.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will examine the sites for signs of “undeclared nuclear activities”, officials said.

The location of the facilities was not announced, but Director-General Rafael Grossi said that one of them was inspected last month, reports the BBC.

It comes amid Russian accusations that Kyiv is preparing to use dirty bombs.

The devices contain radioactive material, such as uranium, which is scattered through the air when its conventional explosive detonates. They don’t need to contain highly refined radioactive material, as is used in a nuclear bomb, which makes them cheaper and easier to manoeuvre.

The IAEA said it received an invitation from the Ukrainian government to carry out “verification activities” at two unspecified locations, adding that the agency’s inspectors already visit both sites regularly.

Grossi said the IAEA “inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations.”

“No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there,” he said.

Ukraine’s invitation to visit the sites appeared to be in response to Russia’s recent allegations that two institutes in Ukraine were involved in preparations to produce a dirty bomb. Moscow has not offered any evidence for the claim.

Russia’s state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, said it had identified two sites – the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv – as the locations central to the alleged Ukrainian operation.

Moscow is expected to repeat the allegation during a meeting of the UN’s Security Council on Tuesday. In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Russian representative to the council, Vassily Nebenzia, said his country would “regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism”.

“Our Ministry of Defence has also received information that this provocation can be carried out with the support of Western countries,” Nebenzia wrote in his letter.

Moscow’s allegations have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. In a joint statement on Monday, the US, UK and French foreign ministers condemned the claims as “transparently false” and said the “world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian allegations were clear signs that it was planning it own attack.

Speaking from Kyiv during his nightly address on Monday, Zelensky said “if Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this”.

Western intelligence officials have been keen to stress that there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use so-called dirty bombs or other nuclear devices.

The Russian claims come as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the southern Kherson region. Kyiv’s forces launched a counter-attack in the region in August and its forces have slowly moved towards the regional capital of Kherson city.

In recent days, Moscow-installed officials have fled the city and urged civilians to evacuate over the Dnieper river into Russian controlled territory.

But Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, warned state media that Russian troops in the region were preparing the defend the city rather than retreat.

“They are creating the illusion that all is lost. Yet at the same time they are moving new military units in and preparing to defend the streets of Kherson,” Budanov said.

Regional authorities have said that some men who chose to remain behind in the city would have the option of joining local militias to defend it, raising fears that Moscow could force men into military formations. Such actions would constitute war crimes under the Geneva convention.

Kherson is the only major Ukrainian city – a regional capital – that Russian forces have managed to capture during its invasion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NEITI endorses economic sustainability project for Abuja indigenes

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has thrown its weight behind a move to empower the original inhabitants of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to restore and preserve their economic and cultural heritage. The pledge came at the launch of a project titled: “Promoting Cultural Values and Rights of Original Inhabitants (Ols) in the […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]
News

Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica