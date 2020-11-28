UN, others task Nigeria media on ending violence against women, girls

Prominent international organisations have said the role of the Nigerian media was critical towards ending violence against women and girls in the country. The international bodies; United Nations, European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had raised concerns over the rising cases of gender based violence, during a webinar with the theme ‘Role of Media in Promoting Accountability for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls,’ organised by the Spotlight Initiative Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, who said a massive increase of violence against women and girls was recorded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, urged media practitioners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to continuously work towards breaking the culture of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

He said: “Its a menace we cannot understand but there are intricate issues we need to better understand; Issues of mental health, poverty and socio cultural settings that needs to be addressed.

“The media plays a significant role in shaping public discourse to shape the narrative around violence against women and girls. Take the lead in educating the realities of gender based violence implications and responsibilities therein.”

