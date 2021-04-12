News

UN, Petroleum ministry, others advocate use of LPG

Posted on

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, National Center for Women Development and the Zigma Gas limited have sensitized Nigerian women on the importance of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), benefits and the inherent business opportunities.

 

This was as the United Nations raised concerns that though oil, gas and energy remained the key contributor to the growth of the Nigerian economy, the sector was yet to create opportunities for shared growth, create decent jobs and reduce poverty on a large scale, especially for women.

 

The concerned stakeholders expressed these views, at the official launch of the Nigerian Women for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) project in Abuja.
The objective of the event among other things, was to discourage Nigerian women from using firewood in the near future.

 

It also aimed to bring economic prosperity to the womenfolk who were the greatest users of the product by involving them in the business chain of distribution of LPG.

 

In a presentation by Adesina Olaitan, on the LPG framework by the ministry of petroleum, he noted that the first objective was for environmental preservation.
He lamented that out of about five cities in Africa, that were heavily polluted, Nigeria had four.

