News

UN pledges parliamentary support to end tuberculosis in Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) has disclosed that the UN High Level Meeting (HLM) on Tuberculosis and Global TB Caucus has assured of parliamentary support to end tuberculosis in Nigeria.

Kalu joined other global leaders at the official pre-meeting of the Stop TB Partnership Board Event organised by the Global TB Caucus held virtually on September 23, 2021.

The House spokesman, who represented the Nigerian parliament while speaking on advancing TB priorities at the national level through parliamentary actions and partnerships, highlighted that despite the commitments of Heads of State and Governments during the UN HLM on TB in 2018, the realities have continued to pose a threat to the achievement of the set targets especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite these already existing challenges, it is no longer news that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected our health care systems and services, thereby reversing the gains we were beginning to make as countries.

“During the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, TB services were massively disrupted, this was further complicated by the stigma, misinformation, rumours, fake news and also a lot of confusion as a result of the similarities in the symptoms of COVID-19 and tuberculosis,” he said.

However, the National TB Programme was able to overcome these challenges by strengthening the network of private sectors, community workers and partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by integrating the TB Programme into some components of COVID-19 control measures.

Kalu noted that the National Assembly through its legislative activities, collaborations and partnerships remains committed to ensuring that the country battles this pandemic and every other disease squarely.

“So far, the National Assembly of Nigeria through the AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control Committee and other health related committees is doing everything possible through legislative actions to ensure that the country responds to the pandemic adequately, leaving no disease and no one behind.

“Nigeria as a country is working relentlessly towards achieving the UN HLM targets through close working relationships between in-country stakeholders, and relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“The outcomes of these partnerships are evident in the different advocacy efforts, programs interventions, country specific plans and roadmaps that have been developed since the UN HLM.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Victor Uwaifo’s burial ceremony begins Sept 23-family

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The family of late highlife maestro, Prof Victor Uwaifo, yesterday announced that his burial ceremony will commence from September 23 to 26. According to Mr. Chris Osertin Eburi, a cousin to Uwaifo and the spokesman for the family, announced the date for the burial after an enlarged family meeting. He stated that: “The burial ceremony […]
News

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole

Posted on Author Reporter

…after two months in jail A former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has been granted medical parole. Parole is the release of a prisoner to supervision in the community after he/she has completed a part of his/her sentence. The former president was  sentenced to 15 months a jail term in June after he was found […]
News Top Stories

Lagos Assembly passes VAT, Open Grazing bills

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021, with the Lagos State Value Added Tax Bill, 2021, during Plenary. It would be recalled that the bills which had earlier gone through its Public Hearing stages on Wednesday, received resounding contributions and support from stakeholders. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica