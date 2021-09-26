UN pledges parliamentary support to end tuberculosis in Nigeria

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) has disclosed that the UN High Level Meeting (HLM) on Tuberculosis and Global TB Caucus has assured of parliamentary support to end tuberculosis in Nigeria.

Kalu joined other global leaders at the official pre-meeting of the Stop TB Partnership Board Event organised by the Global TB Caucus held virtually on September 23, 2021.

The House spokesman, who represented the Nigerian parliament while speaking on advancing TB priorities at the national level through parliamentary actions and partnerships, highlighted that despite the commitments of Heads of State and Governments during the UN HLM on TB in 2018, the realities have continued to pose a threat to the achievement of the set targets especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite these already existing challenges, it is no longer news that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected our health care systems and services, thereby reversing the gains we were beginning to make as countries.

“During the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, TB services were massively disrupted, this was further complicated by the stigma, misinformation, rumours, fake news and also a lot of confusion as a result of the similarities in the symptoms of COVID-19 and tuberculosis,” he said.

However, the National TB Programme was able to overcome these challenges by strengthening the network of private sectors, community workers and partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by integrating the TB Programme into some components of COVID-19 control measures.

Kalu noted that the National Assembly through its legislative activities, collaborations and partnerships remains committed to ensuring that the country battles this pandemic and every other disease squarely.

“So far, the National Assembly of Nigeria through the AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control Committee and other health related committees is doing everything possible through legislative actions to ensure that the country responds to the pandemic adequately, leaving no disease and no one behind.

“Nigeria as a country is working relentlessly towards achieving the UN HLM targets through close working relationships between in-country stakeholders, and relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“The outcomes of these partnerships are evident in the different advocacy efforts, programs interventions, country specific plans and roadmaps that have been developed since the UN HLM.”

