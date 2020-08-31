News

UN reiterates support to Nigeria’s food security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reiterated its support towards Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security.

 

This disclosure was made in Abuja recently when FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero, presented his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

 

Kafeero said he was resuming duty in Nigeria at a time that the UN was already working to help the country realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at different fronts.

 

“My arrival in the country coincides with the launch of FAO’s Hand-in- Hand initiative aimed at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger in all its forms.

 

“This is in line with the spirit of SDGs where strong partnerships within the UN system, the international and national stakeholders, is key in mobilising investments, financing, policy and technical expertise, technologies, among others, in the sector”, Kafeero noted. He also said that he was in the country to “further strengthen FAO’s excellent cooperation with the Government of Nigeria over the last 40 years.

 

He reiterated the organisation’s commitment in providing normative and technical support to enable the food and agriculture systems effectively contribute to the economic diversification agenda of the country, in line with the Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP) of the government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Chike-Obi Chairman, Ebi retires

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has appointed Mr. Mustafa Chike- Obi as Chairman to succeed Mr. Ernest Ebi, who has been serving as Chairman, Board of Directors, and having completed his tenure. Ebi will be stepping down from the Board.   In a statement, the lender also announced that Mr. Seni Adetu, who has been serving as […]
News

Coca-Cola, others urge US Congress to sustain healthcare funding for Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unravel healthcare systems and economies across the world, the Coca-Cola Company and fourteen other global corporations have urged United States (US) Congressional leaders to continue to provide healthcare funding support to sub-Saharan African countries so that the pandemic and its consequences do not result in an increase in deaths […]
News

World Facemasks Week; Health Commissioner & COVID-19 Taskforce Storms Biase LGA for COVID-19 Community Sample Collections & Testing.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Communities in Biase Local Government area went agog as the COVID-19 Taskforce Led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu arrived their communities in the company of the council Chairman Hon Ada Egwu, Director General of SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa, CRS surveillance team and rapid response team of the LGA/ state. The visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: