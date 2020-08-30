UN reiterates support to Nigeria’s food security

The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reiterated its support towards Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security.

This disclosure was made in Abuja when FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero presented his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Kafeero said he was resuming duty in Nigeria at a time that the UN was already working to help the country realise the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) at different fronts.

“My arrival in the country coincides with the launch of FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative aimed at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger in all its forms. This is in line with the Spirit of SDGs where strong partnerships within the UN system, the international and national stakeholders is key in mobilizing investments, financing, policy and technical expertise, technologies among others in the sector,” Kafeero noted.

