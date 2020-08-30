Business

UN reiterates support to Nigeria’s food security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reiterated its support towards Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security.

This disclosure was made in Abuja  when FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero presented his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs,  Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Kafeero said he was resuming duty in Nigeria at a time that the UN was already working to help the country realise the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) at different fronts.

“My arrival in the country coincides with the launch of FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative aimed at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger in all its forms. This is in line with the Spirit of SDGs where strong partnerships within the UN system, the international and national stakeholders is key in mobilizing investments, financing, policy and technical expertise, technologies among others in the sector,” Kafeero noted.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Diebold Nixdorf alerts customers to ATM ‘black box’ attacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Diebold Nixdorf, a leading manufacturer of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), is issuing an alert to customers, warning all banks of a new variation of ATM attacks known as black box or jackpotting attacks. The alert comes after Agenta Bank in Belgium was forced to shut down 143 ATMs, all Diebold Nixdorf ProCash 2050xe machines, after […]
Business

Eni suffers $838m loss in three months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Italian super major, Eni, has reported an adjusted net loss of 714 million euros ($839 million) between April and June. The Rome-based oil company, which said this in a statement, posted a profit during this same period a year earlier. Analysts had estimated a 1.11 billion- euro loss. Eni’s second-quarter loss has led to a […]
Business

Another wholly Nigerian car, Nord unveiled

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Another young Nigerian identified as Ajayi Oluwatobi has also joined the clique of automobile manufacturers in Nigeria. The name of the company is Nord. Before now, Innoson Motors is the only indigenous automobile company in Nigeria, and it is located in the South- Eastern part of the country.   The success recorded over the years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: