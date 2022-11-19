UN releases $10.5 million for flood victims in Nigeria

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday released $10.5 million to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the victims of floods across Nigeria, including North East which is already ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Nigeria Ambassador Matthias Schmale, said; “$5 million NHF allocation will provide much needed water, sanitation, health care, shelter and non-food items support to over 264,000 people in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) – covered by the Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 – who are reeling from the combined impact of floods, protracted conflict, rising hunger and a cholera outbreak.

“The NHF funds will complement a $5.5 million CERF rapid response allocation for the states most affected by flooding in Nigeria that will help provide clean water, sanitation, hygiene, emergency shelter and health care assistance for 495,000 people in Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Niger states. The funds will also help recovery in these states.

The allocation will complement ongoing response efforts by the government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Red Cross/Red Crescent.’’ Schmale further stated that; “In my visits to Anambra, Adamawa and Bayelsa, I met and spoke with people who are struggling to put food on the table and to get clean water to drink. Many have no shelter and have lost all their possessions and livelihoods.

“What I saw in Bayelsa, which was essentially cut off from the rest of the country, with homes and fields underwater and some people still sleeping on boats, reminded me of the images coming of out of Pakistan several weeks ago.’’ According to him, the latest data by national authorities indicates that flooding since July has affected more than 4.4 million people across Nigeria.

Over 2.4 million people are displaced, about half of them in Bayelsa alone (1.2 million). More than 660 people have lost their lives. “The CERF rapid response allocation for the Flood Response outside the BAY states is the second rapid response allocation this year. In May and September, CERF released $10 million and $15 million, respectively, to support the food insecurity and nutrition response in north-east Nigeria. Also, in September, the NHF provided two allocations of $2.5 million and $1 million to enable humanitarian partners to provide urgent nutrition support in the north-east in line with the interagency $ 351 million multi-sector plan to address the desperate food and nutrition situation.”

