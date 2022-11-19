News

UN releases $10.5 million for flood victims in Nigeria

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday released $10.5 million to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the victims of floods across Nigeria, including North East which is already ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Nigeria Ambassador Matthias Schmale, said; “$5 million NHF allocation will provide much needed water, sanitation, health care, shelter and non-food items support to over 264,000 people in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) – covered by the Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 – who are reeling from the combined impact of floods, protracted conflict, rising hunger and a cholera outbreak.

“The NHF funds will complement a $5.5 million CERF rapid response allocation for the states most affected by flooding in Nigeria that will help provide clean water, sanitation, hygiene, emergency shelter and health care assistance for 495,000 people in Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Niger states. The funds will also help recovery in these states.

The allocation will complement ongoing response efforts by the government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Red Cross/Red Crescent.’’ Schmale further stated that; “In my visits to Anambra, Adamawa and Bayelsa, I met and spoke with people who are struggling to put food on the table and to get clean water to drink. Many have no shelter and have lost all their possessions and livelihoods.
“What I saw in Bayelsa, which was essentially cut off from the rest of the country, with homes and fields underwater and some people still sleeping on boats, reminded me of the images coming of out of Pakistan several weeks ago.’’ According to him, the latest data by national authorities indicates that flooding since July has affected more than 4.4 million people across Nigeria.

Over 2.4 million people are displaced, about half of them in Bayelsa alone (1.2 million). More than 660 people have lost their lives. “The CERF rapid response allocation for the Flood Response outside the BAY states is the second rapid response allocation this year. In May and September, CERF released $10 million and $15 million, respectively, to support the food insecurity and nutrition response in north-east Nigeria. Also, in September, the NHF provided two allocations of $2.5 million and $1 million to enable humanitarian partners to provide urgent nutrition support in the north-east in line with the interagency $ 351 million multi-sector plan to address the desperate food and nutrition situation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 cases drop again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the second wave in December 2020 with 574 new cases. This occurred as the daily figures from Lagos, the country’s coronavirus epicentre, continues to decline. The new figure indicated a decrease from the 690 cases recorded on Sunday which was also one of […]
News

Africa records 63% jump in diseases spread from animals – WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Africa is facing a growing risk of outbreaks caused by zoonotic pathogens, such as the monkeypox virus which originated in animals and then switched species and infected humans. To this end, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has said although, “infections originating in animals and then jumping to humans […]
News

Benue lauds principals, managers over observance of COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government yesterday lauded principals of secondary schools and other school managers in the state for their effective handling of COVID-19 protocols that ensured a massive resumption of students and pupils for normal academic activities. Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica