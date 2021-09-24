News

UN Sec. Gen. charges Buhari to stabilize W’Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy his leadership position to stabilize the West African sub-region.
According to a release by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, the Secretary General gave the charge in a meeting with the Nigerian President at the sidelines of the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
According to the UN Scribe, Africa, especially West Africa, was generally seen as an ocean of stability and good governance, but was deeply concerned at recent reversal of fortunes in democratic rule in some parts of the West African sub-region with coups overturning elected institutions.
He, therefore, urged President Buhari to continue to show leadership as he looks up to Nigeria to help stabilize the sub-region in terms of democracy and good governance.
On terrorism, the Secretary General commended the efforts of Nigeria on this global phenomenon, assuring the Buhari of the United Nations’ continued support in her efforts to address the prevailing security and humanitarian challenges that have arisen especially with the Internally Displaced Persons.
He also commended Nigeria’s efforts on climate change, expressing willingness of the world body to cooperate with the country in this regard.
Responding, the President applauded Gutterres for his global leadership and the success of the 76th Session.
He assured the Secretary General that Nigeria had achieved appreciable successes in tackling the insecurity caused by terrorists and bandits.

Our Reporters

