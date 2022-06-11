Travel & Tourism

UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022: NIHOTOUR, China, Spain, Ethiopia, others to exhibit indigenous cuisines

As the world looks to celebrate this year’s Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is to host a – day food festival to commemorate the day.

The food festival is slated to hold on Saturday June 18 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, with the aim of drawing attention to and promoting Nigerian food culture, as the day is dedicated to celebrating food cultures from across the world. Speaking on the event, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, said the event will feature exhibition of indigenous cuisines by the institute and other exhibitors from across the country, with indigenous Nigerian cuisines from the six geo-political zones of the country on display.

To give it global flavour, he said that a number of foreign embassies in the country would also showcase at the food festival. This, according to him, include: China, Spain, and Ethiopia. Kangiwa further stated that some prominent personalities who have contributed in different ways to the development of the tourism sector would be honoured with the Fellowship award of the institute during the event. Also, it would feature the presentation of awards and certificates to the participants and winners of the food and essay competitions organised by NIHOTOUR for culinary schools and other institutions in the country as part of the celebration.

 

