UN team leaves for flashpoint Ukraine nuclear plant

A mission from the UN’s nuclear watchdog is on its way to Ukraine’s embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the organisation’s head said.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the team was expected to arrive at the plant later this week, reports the BBC.

“We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” he tweeted.

The nuclear plant has been occupied by invading Russian troops since March.

Fighting around the facility in Ukraine’s south-east has led to mounting global concern over the safety and security of the site.

Ukraine and Russia have accused one another of shelling the area.

