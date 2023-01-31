News

UN to Lawyers: Ensure success of 2023 election

The Deputy Secretary of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Group, Ms Amina Mohammed, yesterday charged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to ensure the success of the 2023 general elections. Mohammed who gave the charge in a keynote address she delivered at the State of the Nation Dialogue, also tasked the umbrella body of lawyers in the country, to device mechanism that would effectively manage conflicts that may arise from the conduct of the elections which commences on February 25 with the presidential and National Assembly polls. The State of the Nation Dialogue which is a maiden program of the NBA, has as focus: Security, Economy and Administration of Justice and also has in attendance experts and professionals from relevantfieldsaswellasseven presidential candidates. According to Mohammed, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a giant stride in ensuring a credible, free and fair election in the country. She assured of the United Nations’ commitment to ensuring a credible election in Nigeria, just as she made case for increase in the number of women in the politics of the country.

 

