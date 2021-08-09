News

UN to reveal landmark climate report findings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The world’s largest ever report into climate change will be published later, setting out the stark reality of the state of the planet.

The study is by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – a UN group that looked at more than 14,000 scientific papers, reports the BBC.

It will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades.

Scientists say it will likely be bad news – but with “nuggets of optimism”.

And environmental experts have said it will be a “massive wake-up call” to governments to cut emissions.

The last time the IPCC looked at the science of global warming was in 2013 – and scientists believe they have learnt a lot since then.

In recent years, the world has seen record-breaking temperatures, raging wildfires and devastating flooding.

Some papers studied by the panel show that some of the changes humans are inadvertently making to the climate will not be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years.

The IPCC’s findings – which will be revealed at a press conference at 09:00 BST – will also be used during a major summit hosted by the UK in November.

The summit, COP26, which is run by the UN, is seen as a critical moment if climate change is going to be brought under control. Leaders from 196 countries will meet to try and agree action.

Alok Sharma, the UK minister who is leading the summit, said at the weekend that the world was almost running out of time to avoid catastrophe – and the effects of climate change were already happening.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UK Health Secretary quits after breaking social distancing guidance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary after he breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague. In a letter to the PM he said the government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”. Boris Johnson said he was “sorry” […]
News

Commissioner advocates contributory health scheme for journalists

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Muhammad Kabir KANO With the spread of COVID- 19 in the country and the hazards faced by Nigerian journalists, a former President of the Nigeria Unioun of Journalists (NUJ) and Commissioner for Information in Kano State,   Muhammad Garba, has advocated for contributory health scheme among journalists. Speaking at a colloquium organised by Kano Council […]
News

LASG: Only final-year students of tertiary institutions will resume Sept 14

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As tertiary institutions reopen next Monday in Lagos State, the state government says final-year students will go back to the classrooms before students on other levels. Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme. Schools in the country had been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica