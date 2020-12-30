News

UN: Trump’s pardon of Blackwater Iraq contractors violates international law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

U.S. President Donald Trump’s pardon of four American men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians while working as contractors in 2007 violated U.S. obligations under international law, U.N. human rights experts said on Wednesday.
Nicholas Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder, while Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter, over the incident in which U.S. contractors opened fire in busy traffic in a Baghdad square and killed 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians, reports Reuters.
The four contractors, who worked for the private security firm Blackwater owned by the brother of Trump’s education secretary, were included in a wave of pre-Christmas pardons announced by the White House.
“Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families,” said Jelena Aparac, chair of the U.N. working group on the use of mercenaries, said in a statement.
The Geneva Conventions oblige states to hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, even when they act as private security contractors, the U.N. experts said.
“These pardons violate U.S. obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level.”
By allowing private security contractors to “operate with impunity in armed conflicts”, states will be emboldened to circumvent their obligations under humanitarian law, they said.
The pardons were strongly criticised by many in the United States. General David Petraeus and Ryan Crocker, respectively commander of U.S. forces and U.S. ambassador in Iraq at the time of the incident, called Trump’s pardons “hugely damaging, an action that tells the world that Americans abroad can commit the most heinous crimes with impunity”.
In a statement announcing the pardons, the White House said the move was “broadly supported by the public” and backed by a number of Republican lawmakers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Lagos-Ibadan railway: Amaechi frowns at slow pace of work

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*Insists rail line must be  commissioned Jan.1st The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Monday, expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). Amaechi, who expressed his displeasure during the monthly inspection of the project, was worried about the level of work done vis-a-vis […]
News

Aisha Buhari tasks groups on women, girl-child emancipation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has charged women groups in the country to work hard towards the emancipation of the female folk, young and old, so that they can contribute their quota to nation building.   She stated this in Abuja at the weekend at a well-attended conference organised by Aspire Women Forum, a […]
News

Plateau CAN faults new law on land development

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Christian of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State yesterday objected to the new land development law in the state. It said the prescription of two years for an individual or organisation to develop a newly acquired parcel of land or risk revocation of same by the state government was not in good faith. CAN Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica