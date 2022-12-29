News

UN Trust Fund, Hacey health initiative educate 200 women on FGM

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with the United Nations trust fund and spotlight initiative yesterday embarked on the Stop cut Project on female genital mutilation with engagements of 200 women in Osun State. The community engagement was organised for survivors of female genital mutilation in Osun State. However, 200 women were reached in the Iwo and Orolu local government areas respectively. The End FGM Alliance members were engaged as facilitators to re-sensitize the survivors about the law and policy and also to advocate for Ending FGM in society. One of the facilitators, Mr Adebisi Ademola shared the ordeal experience he has had in the cause of advocacy against FGM. He explained how traumatized some survivors were as a result of mutilation.

The women were all advised to ensure that they report the perpetrator to the nearest police station or NSCDC as that is the only way to end the deadly practice in society. Meanwhile the project Coordinator Mr, Ayobami Alabi noted that FGM is an injustice to women and it must stop. Survivors at the event were given the opportunity to share their experiences and how they think the organization can come to their aid.

 

Our Reporters

