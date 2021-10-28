Metro & Crime

UN, women in film, television partner to end violence against women

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

United Nations Women and Women in Film and Television International, Nigeria Chapter, on Tuesday, advocated for the ending of violence against women in the country. The groups, in partnership with Spotlight Initiative, during a 2-day Workshop on eliminating violence against women and girls also advocated for the successful passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill (GEOB). Speaking at the workshop, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey said UN Women will be collaborating with senior leaders of WIFTI, Nigeria Chapter, to leverage on momentum towards the second reading of the GEOB.

Lamptey said the collaboration will position the network to advocate for an increased women’s political representation and address violence against women and girls as women in film and television and wider society. “The collaboration will also seek to leverage on WIFTI’s convening power to support the film and TV industry to structure products to champion gender equality in Nigeria. “This workshop will serve as a platform to increase awareness of the Bill and garner support toward it’s successful passage.

“In the same vein, the workshop will focus on advocacy around ending gender-based violence and violence against women and girls. “It will also be looking at concepts of gender in Nigeria as well as effectively integrating key advocacy messages, transformative story lines and powerful portrayal of women and girls in TV, film, and media,” she said. Mrs. Ajoke Silva, Chairman, WIFTI Nigeria Chapter, said WIFTI is convening alongside UN Women to let people within the entertainment industry and women understand the gender issues and all that is behind the Gender and Equal opportunity Bill. The Veteran filmmaker said the reason for the workshop is to educate other filmmakers on the issues of gender and equal opportunity which can be injected to their works and messages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension as ACP, two others shot, 18 killed as Aye, Eiye cultists fight dirty in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter

*Soldiers drafted to troubled areas Cajetan Mmuta, Benin   Tension has heightened in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital, and adjoining towns following the escalation of bloody clashes between rival Aye and Eiye cult groups in the state. This is as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (APC) in charge of the Area Command Benin […]
Metro & Crime

Uproar as naval officer assaults DRTS Area Commander in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

Caleb Onwe, Abuja     There was uproar Tuesday morning at Kubwa-Dutse Road, otherwise known as Outer Northern Expressway, when a junior naval officer attacked and assaulted the Area Commander of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), also known as a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO). Trouble was said to have started when the naval […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

. As clerics, security chiefs hold Special Jummat Service Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize. Speaking a special Jummat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica