UN, women in film, television partner to end violence against women

United Nations Women and Women in Film and Television International, Nigeria Chapter, on Tuesday, advocated for the ending of violence against women in the country. The groups, in partnership with Spotlight Initiative, during a 2-day Workshop on eliminating violence against women and girls also advocated for the successful passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill (GEOB). Speaking at the workshop, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey said UN Women will be collaborating with senior leaders of WIFTI, Nigeria Chapter, to leverage on momentum towards the second reading of the GEOB.

Lamptey said the collaboration will position the network to advocate for an increased women’s political representation and address violence against women and girls as women in film and television and wider society. “The collaboration will also seek to leverage on WIFTI’s convening power to support the film and TV industry to structure products to champion gender equality in Nigeria. “This workshop will serve as a platform to increase awareness of the Bill and garner support toward it’s successful passage.

“In the same vein, the workshop will focus on advocacy around ending gender-based violence and violence against women and girls. “It will also be looking at concepts of gender in Nigeria as well as effectively integrating key advocacy messages, transformative story lines and powerful portrayal of women and girls in TV, film, and media,” she said. Mrs. Ajoke Silva, Chairman, WIFTI Nigeria Chapter, said WIFTI is convening alongside UN Women to let people within the entertainment industry and women understand the gender issues and all that is behind the Gender and Equal opportunity Bill. The Veteran filmmaker said the reason for the workshop is to educate other filmmakers on the issues of gender and equal opportunity which can be injected to their works and messages.

