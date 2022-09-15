Unapproved Schools: Delta to monitor resumption

Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) and Secretaries of Local Education Authority in the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State have been urged to monitor the resumption of schools in the 2022/2023 session and report non-compliance by heads of schools, teachers and students to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. A statement from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Augustine Oghoro, advised operators of unapproved schools to commence the process of regularising the status of their schools not later than 21 days after resumption of schools in September, 2022. He indicated that the purpose of the monitoring of schools, especially private schools was to eradicate unapproved Private Nursery/Primary and Secondary Schools in the State and those defaulters would be made to face appropriate sanctions. The statement further added that the use of public school grounds must be carried out in line with the approved guidelines issued at the joint stakeholders meeting held on August 16, 2022.
Related Articles
Ekiti APC to Fayemi: We’ve no reason to suspend Ojudu
Leaders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Ward 8 have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, insisting that they had no reason to suspend him from the party as being directed by Governor Kayode Fayemi. Ojudu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll refund nomination fees to aspirants who lost primaries – PDP
To ensure justice, peace, equity and unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, the party yesterday decided to refund fees of members who purchased nomination forms for local government chairmanship and councillorship position, but lost out in the primaries. This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Igboho: Southern Youths seek due process for prosecution, warns against diplomatic row
The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), which is the umbrella body of youth groups from the 17 southern states of the federation, has urged for due process in the ongoing case involving a political mercenary, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic. This is as the youth group warns against smearing Nigeria’s image in Benin […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)