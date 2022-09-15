News

Unapproved Schools: Delta to monitor resumption

Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) and Secretaries of Local Education Authority in the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State have been urged to monitor the resumption of schools in the 2022/2023 session and report non-compliance by heads of schools, teachers and students to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. A statement from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Augustine Oghoro, advised operators of unapproved schools to commence the process of regularising the status of their schools not later than 21 days after resumption of schools in September, 2022. He indicated that the purpose of the monitoring of schools, especially private schools was to eradicate unapproved Private Nursery/Primary and Secondary Schools in the State and those defaulters would be made to face appropriate sanctions. The statement further added that the use of public school grounds must be carried out in line with the approved guidelines issued at the joint stakeholders meeting held on August 16, 2022.

 

