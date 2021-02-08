Unaudited accounts: Reps to sanction 18 MDAs’ CEOs

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday vowed to invoke relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to compel Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari and heads of 17 subsidiary agencies to respond to various audit queries on their refusal to render accounts from 2014 to 2018 in breach of extant financial regulations.

Others are the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited; Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company; Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited; Duke Oil Company Inc.; West Africa Gas Limited; Nidas Marine Limited; Hyson (Nigeria) Limited and Nigerian Gas Company.

Also, the National Engineering and Technical Company; National Petroleum Exchange; NNPC Pension Limited; Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company; Port Harcourt Refining Company; NNPC Retail Limited; Integrated Data SERVICE Limited; National Petroleum Investment & Management Services (NAPIMS) and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The lawmakers said NNPC allegedly directed all the heads of the 17 subsidiaries invited to the public hearing not to honour the invitation sent by the House Committee on Public Accounts, in breach of extant legislations and provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the a letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCO5/9NASS/PARA.5/001 dated 20th December, 2019, addressed to the NNPC Group Managing Director, the House had during its plenary session of Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 mandated the public accounts committee to conduct an in-depth investigative hearing on the deliberate and reckless refusal of non treasury funded agencies of government to be audited by the oAuGF for the period under review, with the view to ensure compliance with the provisions of Sections 80, 81, 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 as well as Sections 15, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 25 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

In its second letter dated: 24th December, 2019 with Ref. No: HR/PAC/SCOS/9NASS/ PARA.5/064 signed by its Chairman, Hon. Wole Oke and separately addressed to the NNPC Group Managing Director, and heads of various subsidiary agencies, requested for copies of approved budget (both appropriation and internally generated revenue between 2014 and 2018; audited account and management account; budget performance report; evidence of remittance of audited accounts to the Auditor- General of the Federation; evidence of remittance of internally generated revenue and or operating surplus to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) account to the Committee ahead of the public hearing.

In its third letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCOS/HR.252/12/2019/001, dated 10th January, 2020 and addressed separately to the NNPC Group Managing Director and heads of the 17 subsidiaries, invited them to “cause appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, 30th January, 2020 at 10:00am.”

