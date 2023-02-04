News

Unauthorised journeys’ll attract sanctions – NYSC DG

Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has warned corps members not to undermine their security by embarking on unauthorised journeys.
He said his administration would continue to ensure that all corps members enjoy improved welfare and security.
He stated this on Saturday while addressing corps members during his visit to the NYSC Kaduna State Temporary Orientation Camp in Kurmin-mashi, Kaduna.
He said the contents of the NYSC Bye-Laws would be applied on every infraction adding that corps members must conduct themselves within the provisions of the law.
“It is a thing of pride to serve your fatherland, but don’t risk your lives by unauthorised journeys. Be disciplined and prayerful. Also be confident of yourselves, do your work diligently and l assure you, nothing will happen to you.
“Avoid crime, obey the rules and regulations in the camp, and respect your leaders,” the DG said.

 

