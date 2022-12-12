Business

Unauthorised Withdrawals: NDIC recovers N8.3bn in 11 months

Posted on

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, has disclosed that the Corporation resolved 248 complaints and helped depositors recover over N8.3billion from their respective banks between January and November this year. Hassan, who stated this in his speech during the NDIC’s “Special Day” at the Kano International Trade Fair on Thursday, noted that in line with its public policy objectives of protecting small and less sophisticated depositors, the Corporation continued to strengthen its consumer protection mechanism towards effective resolution of complaints made to it over transactions with insured institutions. He said: “Between January and November 2022, the Corporation has successfully resolved 248 complaints and helped depositors recover over N8.3billion from their respective banks. The complaints bothered on unauthorised withdrawals, which accounted for the highest number of 190 cases; Point of Sale (PoS) issues which accounted for 33; charges/ fees/fraud issues and others which accounted for 25.” The NDIC boss, who listed the Corporation’s various complaints resolution platforms which receive and process complaints from depositors, however, stated that while all the complaint platforms are active and effective, over 95, representing 38.3 per cent of total complaints came through its zonal offices, 24 per cent through its Toll-Free Help Desk and 37.7 per cent through the other platforms. Urging all depositors and other bank customers to continue to use its complaint channels in resolving issues with their insured institutions, he also called on depositors of banks in-liquidation to continue to utilise the same platforms to file their claims to the Corporation for reimbursement. According to him, “the Corporation has always demonstrated strong and unwavering commitment to its depositor protection mandate through deposit guarantee, banking supervision in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), failure resolution and banking liquidation.”

 

