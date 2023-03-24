Uncertainties: Nigerians invest N309.9bn in life insurance

N318.2bn claims paid

Following recent reforms and aggressive awarenessintheinsurance sector, more Nigerians aretaking theshotsbyinvesting in the various segments of life insurance policies as part of measures to guard against total loss in the event of the unknown.

The development saw the premiumrecordedforthelife segmentinthe fourth quarter of 2022 hitting N309.9 billion, withindividuallifecovertaking the chunk by 39 per cent, group life, 34 per cent while annuity gulped 27 per cent. Findings from the report posted yesterday by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), revealed that the lifepremiumrepresented 42.6 per centof thetotalN726.2billionpremiumposted asatthe end of the quarter. Within the same period, the industry also reported a total claims payment of N318.2 billion to policyholders, covering life and non-life segments. AccordingtotheCommission;” Theproportionalsignificance of Life in the industry sustained apositivecoursein recent times reflective of the consumer confidence and awareness.” In all, the sector recorded aremarkable grosspremium generationgrowthof approximately36percentquarteron quarter, translating to about N726.2 billion.

“Equally, as the industry crossed a N700 billion mark of premiums generated, the statistics also revealed the continued improvement in retention propensity and, increased market size and profitability, comparative to the prior quarter,” the Commission said. Further details revealed that the premium size represented a growth proportion of about 36.3per cent, quarter on quarter and indeed, about 18 per cent (17.8%) year-onyear. NAICOM described the developmentasaremarkable situation compared to the real growth (3.5%) of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the same period and is attributable to consistent regulatory measures being carried out by the Commission. Further breakdown also revealed that Non-Life business as in the prior periods, continued its dominance, contributing about 57.4 per cent per cent relative to the share of the Life business (42.6%), keeping about same position in prior period. “In-depth analysis of the Non-Life segment of market shows Oil & Gas business sustaining its market share dominance at 30.25 per cent, increasing by two point (2.4%) compared to the previous quarter. “The figure posted by Fire Insurance came a distant second (22.2%), maintaining same pattern of contribution to the gross premium pool of the market while Motor Insurance (14.9%), Marine & Aviation (12.2%), General Accident (11.1%) and Miscellaneous (9.5%) followed in that order. “On the other hand, Life business was driven by Individual Life portfolio (38.6%) even as its relative contribution fell by about (2.6%) compared to third quarter (41.6%). “In a contrasting path to the previous quarter, group life followed by about 35 per cent (34.5%) per cent while Annuity business contributed gross premium income of about twenty-seven (26.96) per cent during the period,” the Commission added. In sustaining the positive outlook, the N318.2billion claims reported during the quarter represented a 31.2 per cent per cent QoQ growth; possible attainment as a result of growing awareness and market expansion as well as improved consumer confidence. “In a similar pattern, the net claims paid were reported at N244.3billion, growing at about 18 per cent (17.9%) QoQ during the same period.

