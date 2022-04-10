Body & Soul

Uncle Ben, Chief Tenor, Olumide Baritone to light up Palm Sunday, Easter with classical music

It’s a line up of classical music gurus, like Uncle Benneth of Project Fame West Africa, Chief Tenor, Olumide Baritone and a few other gear up to headline music show to light up the Easter season.

 

To host the music shows, two prominent choral groups, Chorale de la Magnifique (CDM) and The Trinity Chorale will on Palm Sunday, April 10 and Easter Sunday, April 17, serve classical music lovers two free concerts that climax in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

 

On Palm Sunday, Benneth Ogbeiwi (alias Uncle Ben of Project Fame West Africa) will perform in St. John’s Passion by J.S. Bach alongside music lecturers – Jude Nwankwo, Danlami Baba (University of Nigeria Nsukka) and David Aina (Lagos State University) – as well as other prominent musicians in the opera to be conducted by the Group Choirmaster and Music Director (GCMD) of CDM Nigeria, Ikechukwu Eseka. During the CDM show at Synod Hall, Our Lady of Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the publication of St. John’s Passion in staff and sol-fa notation will also be launched. In Lagos, Heritage Chorale, conducted by experienced conductor and singer, Nnamdi Amadi, will stage two shows of The Promise by Gary Rhodes and Jan Dargatz.

The first show, which is free, will hold at Catholic Church of Visitation, 1st Avenue, Festac Town, on Palm Sunday, while the second is at the Main Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka, on Easter Sunday. It will star Olumide Dada (alias Olumide Baritone) and operatic/pop artiste, Guchi Egbunine (alias Chief Tenor).

 

Uncle Ben is expected to fly in from Port Harcourt to play ‘Jesus’ in The Promise on Easter Sunday. Some up-and-coming opera singers will also be introduced at the shows. They include Rita Akande, Justin Dimaku, Tony Inope and Jennifer Nwatu. Uncle Ben and MC Smart will anchor the concert, which has the blessing of Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Martins

 

