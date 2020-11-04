Uncle bites 21-year-old nursing mother’s breast

A man, Joseph Onu, has been arraigned before an Enugu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting the breast of a nursing mother, Ms Precious Okoli. Onu also inflicted a severe injury on Okoli’s breast. The accused, said to be the victim’s uncle, was arrested and arraigned by the police based on a report lodged by an Enugu-based rights group, WomenAid Collective (WACOL).

Reacting to Onu’s arraignment, WACOL yesterday commended the police. The accused was arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting at Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. “We feel excited to announce to our esteemed community of supporters, clients and partners that Mr. Joseph Onu, the uncle and perpetrator, who had bitten Precious Okoli on her breast, causing severe injury on her breast, has been arrested and charged at a Magistrates’ Court,” WACOL said in a statement sent to journalists in Enugu.

The statement signed by Egodi Igwe, Head of Communication, recalled that WACOL’s legal clinic had on September 25, 2020, received a complaint from Ms. Precious Okoli, a 21-year-old woman and nursing mother of nine months old twins from Nome in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on how her left breast was badly bitten and grievously wounded by her paternal uncle, Joseph Onu. “This incident happened on 11th September 2020 at their home town, Nome, a rural community of Enugu State.

“After the matter was reported to the police by WACOL, the said Onu was arrested and charged with a one-count charge of “human rights abuse” and was later granted bail. The case was adjourned till 10th November, 2020.

“Even though WACOL is very disappointed with the charge of human rights abuse preferred on the perpetrator, and the bail granted him, nonetheless, it wants to thank the Nigeria police for arresting Mr. Joseph Onu and bringing him to face justice for committing such a heinous crime against his own blood sister,” WACOL said.

The rights group stressed that as an organisation, it had proved to Onu that he was not untouchable as he claimed. Meanwhile, the WACOL team of pro bono lawyers is reviewing the case to see that the charge is amended, and that the accused is properly charged in line with the level of injury, pain and trauma he caused to the victim/survivor, her twin daughters and other relatives. “Furthermore, we are happy to report that the victim, Ms. Precious, is responding well to treatment although she couldn’t sadly continue with breastfeeding of her twin babies. “However, with financial contributions from Action Aid Nigeria under the COVID-19 Top Up Grant supported by Global Affairs Canada, a legal luminary and the former DG of NIMASA, Mfon Usoro, and Professor Fabian Ezema of UNN, WACOL was able to pay for her treatment, provide general financial assistance and importantly, enough milk and cereals for the babies denied of motherly milk,” it added

