‘Uncle Mike’ applied jelly on me after raping me, says six-year-old girl

A six-year-old girl has narrated how a 35-year-old man, ‘Uncle Mike,’ allegedly repeatedly violated her and then applied jelly on her private parts to ameliorate the soreness.

The incident occurred at a church located at the Ebute- Metta area of Lagos State, where the victim and her aunt, Juliet, went to stay following an accommodation problem.

After the defilement was discovered, Juliet reportedly collected N10,000 from Mike for the girl’s treatment.

But rather than take the girl to a government hospital for medical examination, Juliet invited a nurse to treat the girl.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Esther Child Right Foundation, Mrs. Esther Ogwu, who later handled the matter, said that Juliet’s accommodation challenge made her go to the church with her niece to live, pending when she would raise money to get an apartment.

She said: “In the church environment, there were four of them living there – Juliet, her niece and two men; Mike and Asuquo.

Mike came to stay in the church premises after his father died last year. He has been living and going to work from there. One particular night, Mike took advantage of the girl. Juliet was sleeping when the incident occurred. Mike defiled the girl six times before he was found out.”

The activist explained that Asuquo was the first to discover what was happening after he saw the girl apply jelly on her private parts.

When he asked the reason for her action, she revealed how Uncle Mike used to apply Vaseline on her private part after defiling her. She added: “Juliet collected N10,000 for the girl’s treatment and invited a nurse to treat her without taking her for a medical examination.

This case got to us through someone, who was concerned about the little girl’s medical health. The person that reported said that the girl had been wincing in pains.

“In fact, I don’t really know what is happening anymore in this world. What will a 35-yearold man gain from raping a six-year-old girl? When Mike heard that the matter had been taken to a human rights fighter, he tried to escape, but was arrested. He is in police custody and will face the penalty of his action. What will it profit anyone to abuse little girls?

Parents should not entrust their children to anyone; everyone should be a suspect.”

