Uncle, three others defile 15-year-old orphan

Four men have allegedly defiled a 15-year-old orphan at Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State. Three of the suspects, Godday Okpakolu, Solomon and Okpolor, all neighbours to the victim, reportedly gang-raped the teenage girl. Prior to this, the victim was allegedly raped by her uncle, identified simply as Friday, who was her guardian. An activist, Harrison Gwamishuu, said in Asaba yesterday that the victim was thereafter given out in marriage to a man identified as Emma, who also had carnal knowledge of her.

He said: “The victim had suffered several cases of rape. She was initially raped by her uncle who gave her out to another man (the said Emma) for marriage.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said at the command headquarters yesterday that the teenager was initially with her uncle who molested her.

The PPRO said four suspects had been apprehended in connection with the crime. However, according to her, one of the suspects, Okpakolu, is on the run. She said: “Her uncle eventually gave her out in marriage to his friend who has also been sleeping with her. Also, other persons at different instances slept with the teenager.” But Onovwakpoyeya said the victim was confirmed to have developed some psychological problems.

