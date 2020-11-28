News

Uncompleted projects: Sack Fashola now, Northern Elders tell Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Chairman of Maje Foundation, Alhaji Rufai Mukhtar Danmaje, has asked the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to resign his position for failing to complete any project since his assumption of office five years ago as minister. He said it was no ger news that in the entire Northern region, no single project embarked upon by the minister has been completed, despite the huge tax payers money allocated to his ministry.

Danmaje, who is presenting the views of the NEF, said if the minister refused to voluntarily resign, President Muhammadu Buhari should not hesitate to sack him and subject him to scrutiny on how he spent the billions of naira in tax payers money allocated to his ministry.

He said: “For example, look at the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project. Over time, the minister has been deceiving the President and indeed Nigerians that work has reached high percentage only for a committee to now expose that there was nothing on ground there.”

The NEF member noted that the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project is enough to sack the minister or have him resign honourably, but he chooses to remain aloof as if all is alright. He added: “I understand the gameplans of the minister for now coming out to hide under the guise of power must rotate back to the South, although it is not yet time to talk about that but because he has woefully failed now he is hiding his face in shame.

“If people like Fashola continue to talk about rotational Presidency back to South they might provoke us to reject voting for anybody from that region because we consider him a failure and nothing more. “You could see that no single road project has been completed under Fashola in the entire Northern Nigeria even the darling Kano, Kaduna, Abuja road he is saying it can’t be completed till after their tenure, so what are we saying.”

While decrying the state of insecurity in the North, Danmaje expressed worry that the region lacked the right leadership that will steer its mission and design a road map for its survival, saying that is why everyone is on his own and the problems linger. He said: “We fall into the trap of insecurity for many reasons one of which is lack of leadership in the region and indeed lack of tentative roadmap for its survival and indeed negligence of the traditional institution which earlier on was our mirror.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m not aware of gentleman agreement for senatorial election –Aspirant

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A former member of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) from Bayelsa State, Igo Goin, a surveyor, has described as a “street talk” the claim by some politicians that the vacant Central Senatorial District seat has been allotted to a favoured aspirant by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. This was as he said […]
News

How dispute between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Eletu Odibo Royal family started

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Social media and the internet were awashed this weekend by reports of a 15 year dispute over three plots of land measuring 1,700 square meters in Osapa Eti Osa between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo, a Lagos White cap chief and prince of the Eletu Odibo royal Family . Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo […]
News Top Stories

Customs rakes in N13.1bn, processes 18m tonnes exports at Onne Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 11 Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, has collected a total of N13.1 billion in the last one month and has processed 18.08 million tonnes of exports. The amount, according to the command, was the highest revenue recorded since its creation over 37 years ago. It was also gathered that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: