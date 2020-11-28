Uncompleted projects: Sack Fashola now, Northern Elders tell Buhari

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Chairman of Maje Foundation, Alhaji Rufai Mukhtar Danmaje, has asked the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to resign his position for failing to complete any project since his assumption of office five years ago as minister. He said it was no ger news that in the entire Northern region, no single project embarked upon by the minister has been completed, despite the huge tax payers money allocated to his ministry.

Danmaje, who is presenting the views of the NEF, said if the minister refused to voluntarily resign, President Muhammadu Buhari should not hesitate to sack him and subject him to scrutiny on how he spent the billions of naira in tax payers money allocated to his ministry.

He said: “For example, look at the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project. Over time, the minister has been deceiving the President and indeed Nigerians that work has reached high percentage only for a committee to now expose that there was nothing on ground there.”

The NEF member noted that the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project is enough to sack the minister or have him resign honourably, but he chooses to remain aloof as if all is alright. He added: “I understand the gameplans of the minister for now coming out to hide under the guise of power must rotate back to the South, although it is not yet time to talk about that but because he has woefully failed now he is hiding his face in shame.

“If people like Fashola continue to talk about rotational Presidency back to South they might provoke us to reject voting for anybody from that region because we consider him a failure and nothing more. “You could see that no single road project has been completed under Fashola in the entire Northern Nigeria even the darling Kano, Kaduna, Abuja road he is saying it can’t be completed till after their tenure, so what are we saying.”

While decrying the state of insecurity in the North, Danmaje expressed worry that the region lacked the right leadership that will steer its mission and design a road map for its survival, saying that is why everyone is on his own and the problems linger. He said: “We fall into the trap of insecurity for many reasons one of which is lack of leadership in the region and indeed lack of tentative roadmap for its survival and indeed negligence of the traditional institution which earlier on was our mirror.”

