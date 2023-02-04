Uncover: Raising wellness bar in Nigeria

Nigeria last month welcomed a new outfit to its fledging wellness and bar space, as Uncover celebrated its official brand launch in Nigeria with a beauty brunch held at Slice Lagos, Victoria Island, with a promise to breathe new lease of life into the space and raise the bar of the industry with new offerings and product lines.

The intimate gathering was attended by Uncover co-founders, beauty enthusiasts and aestheticians alongside notable Nigerian celebrities to celebrate the official launch in Nigeria. Uncover is a community-built skincare brand that believes no woman should lose confidence over her skin. The core beliefs of the brand are patience, consistency, and self-love inspired through healthy, effective, nourishing products and lifestyle. Uncover celebrates every blemish, every stretch mark, every woman, and everybody and encourages U to wear your skin with pride. Prior to its arrival in Nigeria, Uncover successfully launched in Kenya and Uganda, following a strong desire by co-founders, Jade Oyateru, Catherine Lee and Sneha Mehta to create a skincare brand that puts African women as a priority, not an afterthought.

It was a colourful, fulfilling, enthralling and informative event, with Mehta, Co-founder/Chief Executive Officer; and Oyateru, Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer, introducing the outfits and its offering lines. Then it was later headlined by a panel session, live product experience booth, skin trivia, and an affirmation exercise among others. In her key note address, Mehta disclosed the journey that had led to the creation of Uncover and the eventual launch in Nigeria. According to her: “When I think back to where Uncover started as a PowerPoint presentation and a few boxes in a bedroom and look at us today. I feel so proud.”

While Oyateru revealed Uncover mission as; “to re-revolutionise women’s self-care in Africa. We are starting with skincare but it’s so important that we encourage women to wear their skin proudly and love the skin they are in.” Hosted by media personality, Mimi Onalaja, the event spotlighted the key messages tied to the Uncover brand, such as: Positive affirmations, self-care and wellness. Guests were welcomed with affirmation cards and encouraged to use the affirming statements through the year. The panel discussion centred on skincare and mental health, with the theme; “Is the beauty industry addressing wellness?” Selected panelists for the session consisted of beauty experts and key stakeholders: Hilary Taiwo (Certified Cosmetics Scientist), Ezinne Alfa (Founder/Editor- In-Chief, Beauty In Lagos), Nicole Chikwe (Media personality/Beauty and Wellness enthusiast), Onyeka Michael Ugwu (Medical Aesthetician/CEO, Hello Perfect Aesthetics) and Oyateru. The panelists were open with guests about their personal skincare experiences and detailing areas of the beauty industry that positively and negatively impacted the wellness of women. Uncover has released a total of nine products that are formulated by a board of experts and backed by science. It harnesses advanced, innovative K-Beauty skincare technology with African botanicals and works closely with their community of over 100, 000 women across Africa to test the formulation. The product range include Uncover’s a zero white-cast SPF 50+ Sunscreen, Salicylic Acid infused Cleanser, Hydrating Moisturiser, Vitamin C Serum, Sheet Masks and the first ever Pimple Patch made by an African beauty brand.

