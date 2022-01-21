UNCTAD: Global FDI flows hit $1.65trn in 2021

Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows showed a strong rebound in 2021, up 77per cent to an estimated $1.65 trillion, from $929 billion in 2020, surpassing their pre-COVID-19 level, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said. UNCTAD, which stated this in its investment trends monitor report released on Tuesday, said that developed economies saw the biggest rise by far, with FDI reaching an estimated $777 billion in 2021 three times the exceptionally low level in 2020.

It specifically stated that over 80 per cent of the increase in flows in Europe was due to large swings in conduit economies, adding that inflows in the United States more than doubled, with the increase entirely accounted for by a surge in cross-border Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As). For developing economies, the report said that FDI flows increased by 30 per cent to nearly $870 billion, with a growth acceleration in East and South-East Asia (+20 per cent), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Latin America and the Caribbean, and an uptick in West Asia.

Similarly, inflows in Africa rose with most recipients across the continent recording a moderate rise in FDI. The report said that the total for the region more than doubled, inflated by a single intra-firm financial transaction in South Africa in the second half of 2021.

