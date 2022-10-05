UNCTAD report warns of unrest as growth remains poor in Nigeria, others

Growth prospects in Nigeria and across the continent have deteriorated, which threatens to push millions into poverty and exacerbate social unrest amid acute risks of food insecurity, the UN Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned in a new report published Monday.

The report highlighted the weak growth trajectory of Africa’s three largest economies, Nigeria, Egypt and SA, which together account for roughly 60 per cent of the continent’s GDP. The trade body said the sharp economic slowdown reflected several new challenges across the continent and the world.

These include high international food and fuel prices, financial shocks owing to the stronger-than-anticipated tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies and acute risks of food insecurity in many parts of Africa.

It called for advanced economies to change course in their monetary and fiscal policies — which broadly influences economies around the world — to avoid inflicting worse damage than the financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid-19 shock in 2020.

The cascading crises resulting from the pandemic combined with debt distress, inflation, climate change and the war in Ukraine have already turned a global slowdown into a downturn, the trade body said. Broadly, Africa’s economic activity is expected to expand by a moderate 2.7 per cent in 2022 and 2.4 per cent in 2023, following a rebound of 5.1 per cent in 2021, the UNCTAD said.

As a result, an additional 58-million Africans will fall into extreme poverty in 2022, adding to the 55-million already pushed into extreme poverty by Covid-19, the report says. Tourism-reliant economies have benefited from the return of international visitors while fuel exporters have enjoyed favourable terms of trade.

Yet, the economic situation remains difficult in most of the continent. Zambia has agreed to a three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana and Tunisia are in rescue talks. At the end of May 2022, the IMF and the World Bank considered 16 low-income African countries to be at high risk of debt distress while seven countries were already under such distress.

Meanwhile, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that 33 African countries need external assistance for food, while acute food insecurity is likely to worsen in the next months in 18 of these economies. “Soaring fertiliser prices owing to the war in Ukraine threaten to reduce food production and deepen the food crisis, with smallholder farmers likely to be worst hit,” said Rebeca Grynspan Unctad’s secretary-general.

The situation is especially dire in parts of East and West Africa due to shortfalls in agricultural production, multiple seasons of drought conditions and persisting conflicts.

Consumer and producer price indices have been on the rise across the continent, affecting especially the most vulnerable households. In several countries, both indices reached double-digit figures. Overall, high prices are likely to exacerbate social unrests across the continent, the Unctad said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...