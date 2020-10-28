Business

UNCTAD: Trade bounce back marginally in Q3’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has estimated that world trade would be about five per cent less in Q3’20 than during the same period in 2019 – an improvement from the 19 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in Q2’20 but still insufficient to pull trade out of the red. In its quarterly Global Trade Update report released at the weekend, the UN trade and development body said its preliminary forecasts put year-on-year growth for Q4 2020 at three per cent less, but added that this figure is still uncertain due to concerns about how the Covid-19 crisis will evolve and affect economic activity in the coming months.

The report highlights China’s notable trade recovery. The country’s exports, after falling in the early months of the pandemic, stabilized in Q2’20 and rebounded strongly in Q3, with year-over-year growth rates of almost 10 per cent. Contrary to other major economies, Chinese imports stabilized in July and August and grew by 13 per cent in September.

It also shows that exports from developing countries have fared better than those of developed nations as year-on-year growth of developing economies’ exports improved from -18 per cent in Q2 to -6 per cent in July, while those from developed nations increased from -22 per cent to -14 per cent. No region was spared from the fall in international trade in the second quarter of 2020, but the sharpest decline was for the West and South Asia regions, where imports dropped by 35 per cent and exports by 41 per cent.

As of July, the fall in trade remains significant in most regions except for East Asia, the report said. According to the report, while the value of international trade in the energy and automotive sectors remains substantially below its levels of 2019, increases in demand for home office equipment and personal protective gear have resulted in strong growth rates for trade in the sectors of communication equipment, office machineries, and textiles and apparel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dearth of manpower hits Anambra general hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Acting Hospital Administrator, Anambra State Hospitals’ Management Board, Dr Okey Achugbu, has decried dearth of medical doctors in the state’s public healthcare system. Achugbu said this while defending the board’s financial transactions in 2019, before the state House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts. “We have about 34 general hospitals in the state but some […]
Business

Forex abuse: Thyme imports costs $50m yearly – Olunowo

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Dayo Olunowo, Managing Director, Agricapital Limited, Ibadan, Oyo State, in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, says agribusiness can only be sustainable if farmers can plant according to specification What line of agribusiness are you into? We run an out-grower scheme where we act as an aggregator from the farmers to off-takers. The offtakers tell us […]
Business

COVID-19: Mara Phones donates masks to Computer Village

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As part of its contributions towards the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, African indigenous mobile manufacturer, Mara Phones, has donated 5,000 units of face masks to traders at the Lagos Computer Village market. The company, which has just made its entry into the Nigerian mobile market, had earlier extended the same gesture to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: