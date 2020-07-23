UNDEDSS to Buhari: NDDC forensic audit must not be tainted

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the comprehensive forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to execute, was speedily carried out without tainting the process, or further shortchanging the region. The group, which is a coalition of civil society and restive citizens of the Niger Delta region, disclosed this yesterday after an emergency virtual executive meeting of the organisation. In a communique issued by its Secretary General, Mr. Tony I Uranta, UNDEDSS affirmed that the coalition was not interested in salacious allegations made by any of the players in the ongoing drama in the Commission. Uranta said: “UNDEDSS has repeatedly decried the quantum of corruption that has become the trademark of the NDDC and the governments of the Niger Delta. We are totally in support of the current renewed anti-corruption stance and directives of President Buhari, especially the demand that a comprehensive forensic audit be carried out as directed by Mr. President, and that those indicted should be made to face the full consequences of their criminality in court.”

