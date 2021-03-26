UNDEDSS: Water Resource Bill targeted at N’ Delta

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, has called on the National Assembly to do away with the Water Resources Amendments Bill, stressing that the bill is targeted at the Niger Delta region.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Tony Uranta, UNDEDSS also faulted the move by the Ministry of Petroleum to spend the sum of N700 billion for a Turn Around Maintenance, TAM, of the Port Harcourt Refinery, saying that the move was aimed at looting money from the Niger Delta. Uranta said: “The on-going insidious attempt to steal Niger Delta’s ancestral lands and waters, via the infernally conceived Water Resources Amendments Bill still in the National Assembly, must cease immediately or said action shall be perceived as an act of war by Nigerian politicians (including the so-far impotent Niger Delta politicians in the National Assembly) against Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta. “The Niger Delta demands that the looting of our peoples’ commonwealth ends forthwith, beginning with an immediate killing-off of the latest Ministry of Petroleum’s obnoxiously proposed N700 billion for a Turn Around Maintenance, TAM, of PH Refinery. UNDEDSS knows that this is a bid to corruptly loot Niger Delta money, just as the past putative TAMs have been unmonitored conduits unabated.”

