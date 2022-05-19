Sports

Undefeated boxer dies of heart attack during fight

Undefeated German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack, according to a Turkish official.

The 38-year-old fighter died after collapsing in the ring on Saturday while facing Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera in Munich, Germany, according to published reports.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” said Hasan Turan via Twitter.

Yamak, an undefeated fighter, took a heavy blow by Wandera in the second round of the fight and tried to come out to fight in the third round, according to published reports.

But before the round even started, Yamak dropped in the ring.

Medics rushed to the ring but could not revive the light-heavyweight boxer, as onlookers watched in shock.

Yamak was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead of a heart attack.

The German fighter was undefeated and had an 8-0 record that boasted eight knockouts.

The Turkish-born Yamak turned pro in 2017 but gained popularity after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

