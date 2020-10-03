Under AAC, Ondo will be the third largest economy in Africa –Adeleye

The Ondo State governorship election is just seven days away. The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Adekunle Peters Adeleye, spoke with ADEWALE MOMOH on his plans.Excerpts…

Why are you venturing into politics?

I have always had interest in politics. I’ve always loved the social and economic emancipation of my people, Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large. Back in England in 2010, I was the Public Relations Officer of the then ACN. At the same time, I was the Assistant General-Secretary, ACN, Southwest of Nigeria, UK chapter. When my hero, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had his last conference at Gateway Hotel, Abeokuta back then, I was there as one of the youth members of the party. We have been moving around in circles, so in this election, I decided to throw my hat in the ring. I’m participating for the love of my state; I believe Ondo State should be the third largest economy in Africa just as California is the sixth largest economy in the world. I think Ondo State stand the chance of being the largest economy in Africa. We have abundant mineral resources in the north, central and southern senatorial districts of the state. Our population is between four and five million now. By the time you add those of us in Diaspora to the population, we should be about six to seven million. We have some of the best brains in Nigeria from Ondo State

Why AAC?

It is a long story. Initially, I was going to be an independent candidate because I was angry at the political system in Nigeria, I was angry with the voters too. So, I have a clear message and I asked myself, how could I disseminate this message? I spoke to a constitutional lawyer who told me that we couldn’t have an independent candidate because of the constitution. And I think I may not have any chance with the two big parties, APC and PDP. Secondly, I believe these two parties have done their best to turn the state and the country around and it seems we can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. I said okay, let me join a smaller party where I can create a meaningful impact. I considered ANN and AAC but ANN was proscribed. So, it leaves me with AAC. I love the fact that the Chairman of AAC, Omoyele Sowore, believes in some of the things I believe in. AAC is a young, youthful and vibrant party with very good ideology.

Being a very young party that will be on the ballot for the first time in the state, are you not worried contesting against the major parties?

The APC, PDP and ZLP are all featuring candidates that have served in government one way or the order. Only, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. We have an incumbent governor contesting against me. We have an incumbent Deputy Governor going to another party contesting against me. That is a complicated story about the Deputy Governor contesting on the platform of another party. It shows the rot in our political system. I’m not afraid of the big parties. All we want to do is to show our vision for the state and let the people decide.

What are your strategies to win voters?

Apart from our vision, it’s all about messaging. It’s all about the five principles of messaging. The message must be right, the messenger must be right, the timing must be right, people must be ready to accept your message and the manner you transfer the message must be absolutely right too. In all, these five elements, in order for you to have a chance, you need to get at least three of the elements right. We stand a good chance of winning the election. I intend to make Ondo State third largest economy in Africa by seven principles of human security. And that is introducing food, economic, political, community and individual security. However, governors of the South West states have given us a leeway to have our own security system with the creation of Amotekun, which I intend to expand. I will make it a force to be reckoned with in Ondo State in such a way that the people of Ondo will recognise Amotekun more than the Nigerian police, because I will create structures for Amotekun. I am already speaking with a senior police officer in the U.K. The job of security is very simple. It’s all by intelligence gathering, it’s not about carrying AK-47 rifles on the streets.

Governor Akeredolu championed Amotekun. Since he is performing, why do you want him out of office?

Amotekun is not the only solution to our problems in Ondo State? Will I criticize Akeredolu to bring him down? No. Will I criticize him to show his weakness? Will it help him to be a better governor? I think so. Will it also help me to carry out my vision for Ondo State? Absolutely. I criticize constructively, and I criticize to elevate. If Akeredolu wins this election, so be it. If I win, he must respect the decision of Ondo people.

Don’t you think it would be better to form alliance with other parties in order to defeat the ruling APC?

Actually, that is exactly one of the reasons I am here today. We are already talking towards the direction. As the governorship candidate of AAC, I have been talking to some people and I’ve been getting positive response from those angles. I am sure something positive will come out from the talks with the small parties. Just wait and see.

What is your take on zoning in the state?

Sometimes, if you don’t respect political zoning, the people will usher you out. We should learn to embrace our peculiarities as Nigerians and indeed as Ondo State people.

Ondo is a microcosm of what Nigeria is. We have different cultures in Ondo State. From the South alone, we have about five cultures. Ditto the Central and North. When the people said it’s the turn of the South, what South are we talking about? Is it the turn of Ilaje, Ikale, Ijaw-Arogbo or Ijaw-Apoi? Even within Ilaje, we have Ilaje West and Ilaje East. For me, I think it shouldn’t be about where you come from but about the vision you have. But if where I come from helps me, so be it.

Campaigns are based on finances and political structures. Have you been able to galvanise funds and support for your campaigns?

I have been spending my money. So far, 95 percent is my money and five percent from friends and family. Yes, financially, elections in Nigeria are something else. For me to get here, it has not been easy. And I don’t think I’m fainthearted because if I am, I won’t even get this far. What has carried me through to this day is tenacity, clear vision for the state and the sense of direction I’m following. Do I need a little bit of financial help? Of course I do. There is nowhere all over the world that you won’t spend money in an election. It’s just that how and where we spend our money in Nigeria is a little bit awkward.

Are you concerned about reports of violence in some parts of the state?

We should all be worried that in the 21st century, we are still seeing acts of violence, sometimes leading to death. That means those fomenting trouble want it as a do-or-die affair. It’s wrong. There should be a law sanctioning anyone caught in the web of political violence. Politicians involved in such act should be barred from participating in politics for 10 years. If that’s done, it will reduce violence in our politics drastically. I can only hope and pray that this election is devoid of violence.

