Under recovery probe: Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage

The House of Representatives on Thursday vowed not to capitulate in its quest to ascertain the actual volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country. Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) issued the notice during the ongoing interactive session on the 2020-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

He frowned at the failure of the PPPRA Executive Secretary, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu to appear as scheduled and threatened that the committee will activate relevant sections of the Constitution to compel his appearance. “We wrote you to appear before us today. You were here two days ago. And you presented documents to us which we reviewed.

“But we discovered that your figures contradicted itself and we asked you to take a date to appear; and you took yesterday. “Yesterday, suddenly you presented a letter to say you couldn’t come. “Today, we are here; you must appear before us with your documents. “Your figures will determine the volume that we consume in this country and the under-recovery. “We need to know and if you don’t bring them, we will of course take the appropriate action against you,” the chairman stated.

