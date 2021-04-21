Undergraduate, boyfriend sell drug cookies to Abuja school kids

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an undergraduate, Rhoda Agboje, for allegedly making and selling “drug cookies” to school children and other residents of Abuja. Agboje was apprehended alongside an alleged accomplice, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, described as her boyfriend.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the agency had also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol, and Rohypnol among other ingredients.

He said: “Their lid was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18. “She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative Estate, opposite Gaduwa Estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat.

“After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.”

During interrogation, the prime suspect, Agboje, according to Babafemi, confessed that she prepared the cookies with a friend and sold each pack of three pieces at N1,500.

“A follow-up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies,” Babafemi said, while quoting the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA., Mohammed Malami Sokoto.

He added: “The boyfriend, If Governeanyi Nwankwo, and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation.

“The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”

