Undergraduate convicted for cybercrime in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of an undergraduate, Ogunleye Olawale Sylvester to six months community service for Internet fraud.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, handed down the sentence to the second year student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, who was amongst the suspects arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army and handed over to the EFCC for prosecution.

According to the Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft body, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to New Telegraph, the convict pleaded guilty to one count charge which read: “That you Ogunleye Olawale Sylvester on or about November 11, 2021, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, impersonate David Miguel a white man from United States of America”.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered indicting documents as evidence. He thereafter urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged.

Consequently, Justice Akintola convicted and sentenced Ogunleye to six months community service and ordered that he restitute the sum of $550 and forfeit one Tecno Spark 3 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the EFCC reported.

