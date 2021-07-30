UNDERSTAND YOUR FAITH

Ruling on getting cashback or discount from
digital wallets when paying bills through them
QUESTION
My question is regarding getting cash backs from
different digital wallets like pay electricity bill get
10 % cashback recharge get 5 %cashback (Is this
is Riba) 2)Also online digital wallets offers add
100 to your wallet and get 50 cashback (Is this
is Riba) though they are not banks Example like
Paytm,Freecharge,Mobikwik from India
ANSWER
Praise be to Allah.
It is not possible to issue a ruling concerning digital wallets without
knowing how they work, and the ways of investing in them, if there
is any investment involved, and whether that is in harmony with
Islamic teachings or not.
YOU HAVE MENTIONED TWO THINGS HERE:
The first thing is that the one who pays an electricity bill through
the digital wallet can get back 10% or 15% of the value of the bill.
THIS IS SUBJECT TO FURTHER DISCUSSION:
1.. If you do not have any money in the digital wallet – which is
unlikely – then there is nothing wrong with paying through the
digital wallet and getting this discount. Perhaps the digital wallet
will benefit by getting this discount from the electricity company.
2.. If you do have money in the digital wallet, then if it was invested
in a way that is permissible according to Islamic teachings, then
there is nothing wrong with paying the bill through this wallet and
accepting this discount, as it is a gift in return for investing. There
is nothing wrong with that, because it is not a gift in return for a
loan. But if the money was not deposited for investment, or it was
invested in a manner that is not permissible according to Islamic
teachings, then it comes under the heading of a loan, and it is not
permissible to accept a gift in return for a loan.
That is because of the report narrated by Ibn Maajah (2432) from
Yahya ibn Abi Ishaaq, who said: I asked Anas ibn Maalik: A man
among us lent money to his brother, and was given a gift.
He said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be
upon him) said: “If any one of you borrows something then he gives
(the lender) a gift or gives him a ride on his mount, he should not
accept the ride or the gift, unless they used to treat each other in
that manner beforehand.” Classed as hasan by Shaykh al-Islam Ibn
Taymiyah in al-Fataawa al-Kubra (6/159).
Al-Bukhaari narrated in his Saheeh (3814) that Abu Burdah said:
I came to Madinah and met ‘Abdullah ibn Salaam (may Allah be
pleased with him). He said to me: You are in a land where riba is
prevalent. If someone owes you something and gives you a gift of a
load of straw or a load of fodder, do not accept it, for it is riba.
It says in Qaraaraat al-Hay’ah ash-Shar‘iyyah li Masraf ar-Rajhi
(1/542, no. 355) regarding the distribution of gifts such as abayas
and clocks to customers with bank accounts or credit cards, or
users of the credit facilities:
1.. It is not permissible to give items as gifts only to holders of bank
accounts or some of them, because that comes under the heading
of prohibited forms of loans that bring benefits.
2.. This prohibition does not include promotional gifts that are
not given only to holders of bank accounts; rather they are given
to them and to others for promotional purposes, such as pens,
calendars, magazines, books and so on.
3.. It is permissible to give gifts to holders of investment accounts,
on condition that these gifts are not paid for at the expense of the
investors. That is because investment accounts are not loans, so they
do not come under the heading of loans that bring benefits. End quote.
However, we should point out that some of the scholars disallow
that in all cases, so if a Muslim errs on the side of caution and
refrains from accepting these kinds of gifts, that is better for him
and is more prudent.