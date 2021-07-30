UNDERSTAND YOUR FAITH

Ruling on getting cashback or discount from

digital wallets when paying bills through them

QUESTION

My question is regarding getting cash backs from

different digital wallets like pay electricity bill get

10 % cashback recharge get 5 %cashback (Is this

is Riba) 2)Also online digital wallets offers add

100 to your wallet and get 50 cashback (Is this

is Riba) though they are not banks Example like

Paytm,Freecharge,Mobikwik from India

ANSWER

Praise be to Allah.

It is not possible to issue a ruling concerning digital wallets without

knowing how they work, and the ways of investing in them, if there

is any investment involved, and whether that is in harmony with

Islamic teachings or not.

YOU HAVE MENTIONED TWO THINGS HERE:

The first thing is that the one who pays an electricity bill through

the digital wallet can get back 10% or 15% of the value of the bill.

THIS IS SUBJECT TO FURTHER DISCUSSION:

1.. If you do not have any money in the digital wallet – which is

unlikely – then there is nothing wrong with paying through the

digital wallet and getting this discount. Perhaps the digital wallet

will benefit by getting this discount from the electricity company.

2.. If you do have money in the digital wallet, then if it was invested

in a way that is permissible according to Islamic teachings, then

there is nothing wrong with paying the bill through this wallet and

accepting this discount, as it is a gift in return for investing. There

is nothing wrong with that, because it is not a gift in return for a

loan. But if the money was not deposited for investment, or it was

invested in a manner that is not permissible according to Islamic

teachings, then it comes under the heading of a loan, and it is not

permissible to accept a gift in return for a loan.

That is because of the report narrated by Ibn Maajah (2432) from

Yahya ibn Abi Ishaaq, who said: I asked Anas ibn Maalik: A man

among us lent money to his brother, and was given a gift.

He said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be

upon him) said: “If any one of you borrows something then he gives

(the lender) a gift or gives him a ride on his mount, he should not

accept the ride or the gift, unless they used to treat each other in

that manner beforehand.” Classed as hasan by Shaykh al-Islam Ibn

Taymiyah in al-Fataawa al-Kubra (6/159).

Al-Bukhaari narrated in his Saheeh (3814) that Abu Burdah said:

I came to Madinah and met ‘Abdullah ibn Salaam (may Allah be

pleased with him). He said to me: You are in a land where riba is

prevalent. If someone owes you something and gives you a gift of a

load of straw or a load of fodder, do not accept it, for it is riba.

It says in Qaraaraat al-Hay’ah ash-Shar‘iyyah li Masraf ar-Rajhi

(1/542, no. 355) regarding the distribution of gifts such as abayas

and clocks to customers with bank accounts or credit cards, or

users of the credit facilities:

1.. It is not permissible to give items as gifts only to holders of bank

accounts or some of them, because that comes under the heading

of prohibited forms of loans that bring benefits.

2.. This prohibition does not include promotional gifts that are

not given only to holders of bank accounts; rather they are given

to them and to others for promotional purposes, such as pens,

calendars, magazines, books and so on.

3.. It is permissible to give gifts to holders of investment accounts,

on condition that these gifts are not paid for at the expense of the

investors. That is because investment accounts are not loans, so they

do not come under the heading of loans that bring benefits. End quote.

However, we should point out that some of the scholars disallow

that in all cases, so if a Muslim errs on the side of caution and

refrains from accepting these kinds of gifts, that is better for him

and is more prudent.

