Understanding CBN’s different exchange regimes, rate arrangements and consequences

O n June 27, 2022 at the Regional Course on the Exchange Rate Regimes and Policies organised by WAIFEM and which held at the International Training Institute Abuja, the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele spoke on wide range of issues bordering on the choice of an exchange rate regime by a country which he said: “Is largely dependent on the assessment of its specific macroeconomic objectives, state of economic development and the focus of its foreign exchange policy.” For the advanced economies, the exchange rate regime galvanizes towards the floating regime, as the majority of them have convertible currencies and are therefore less exposed to the vagaries of currency fluctuations whereas developing economies are more cautious towards protecting their economies from adverse movements of convertible currencies which they trade with and therefore avoid regimes that will expose them to speculative attacks and currency crisis and desire to promote long-term growth. The choice of their exchange rate regime consequently tilts toward preventing massive capital inflows and currency crises and promoting trade. The choices of an exchange regime that will achieve exchange rate stability, capital mobility, and independent monetary policy simultaneously often leave a decision to achieve two out of these three outcomes. Due to the importance of the exchange rate regimes and the consequences of the choices, I am with permission to reproduce the governor’s speech at the WAIFEM seminar with some minor redactions. According to Mr. Emefiele: “An exchange rate regime must be credible and reflect the underlying fundamentals of the economy. Countries rarely take the extremes of the regimes, that is the fixed or the free-floating except in certain cases. Most countries exhibit some control over their currencies within the broad spectrum of the two extremes”. In Nigeria amongst the overarching goals of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is to achieve exchange rate stability that ensures a viable external sector, anchor inflationary expectations, improve and support economic growth. The objectives of Nigeria’s exchange rate policy are to preserve the value of the domestic currency, maintain a favourable external reserves position and ensure external balance without compromising the need for internal balance and the overall goal of macroeconomic stability. Our choice of exchange rate regime(s) has at all times been determined by the prevailing economic fundamentals. It is not uncommon that the dynamics of the external and domestic economy lead to a change in regime. Indeed, global economic and financial crises, pandemics, currency crises, commodity supply shocks and geopolitical tensions to name a few have determined the choice of our exchange rate regime. Moreover, for emerging developing economies like Nigeria where the demand for imports remains high, an appropriate exchange rate regime is required to safeguard capital outflow and ringfence the external reserves. The CBN Governor emphasized that: “The thrust of exchange rate management by the Central Bank of Nigeria is to allow the market system to determine the exchange rate parity in an efficient manner devoid of the activities of speculators and rentseekers. Moreover, the Central Bank of Nigeria has undertaken various initiatives to support the diversification of the Nigerian economy from the reliance on crude-oil export as a major source of foreign exchange. The CBN development finance initiatives provide credit for the real sector to stimulate domestic production, particularly in the agriculture and industrial sectors that have huge potential to earn foreign exchange. A major goal is to reduce the pressure on the domestic currency. “Since the inception of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1959, the Bank has undertaken several exchange rate management regimes. Each regime has its challenges and success. “Here are some of the major regimes and policies the Bank has undertaken: The Bank started with a fixed exchange rate regime under which: The CBN undertook a Fixed parity with the British Pound Sterling from 1958 – 1973 where the Nigerian pound was fixed in a proportional parity fix with the British Pound Sterling to achieve Balance of Payments viability. “Exchange Control was introduced from 1973 – 1986 and major exchange rate management policies were the import licensing regime, prescription of eligible transactions, and foreign exchange rationing. “The Foreign exchange market was liberalized with the establishment of the Dual Exchange Rate System from September 1986 – April 1987. Under this regime, the exchange rate was determined by auction, there was a dual exchange rate system, and the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange to stabilize the exchange rate. The unethical practices that arose under the regime led to the introduction of the Dutch Auction System (DAS) in April 1987 and by July 1987 followed by the unified exchange rate system which lasted up till 1988. The excessive demand for foreign exchange under this regime was fuelled largely by expansionary fiscal policy as a result there was massive depreciation of the naira. “The Bank continue to modify the management of the foreign exchange market in line with the dictates of the internal and external economy and the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market was established in 1989 and in 1990, the Dutch Auction System was introduced under which the Bank licensed the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) to provide foreign to provide exchange rate for small end users. “Again, to stabilize the market and promote exchange rate stability, the Re-Introduction of the Retail Dutch Auction (rDAS) was introduced in October 2013-February 2015. Under the regime, all authorized dealers are eligible to participate, and unutilized funds were refunded to the CBN within 2 business days after disbursement, the midpoint of the official window of the foreign exchange market from N155/US$ to N168/US. “The Closure of rDAS and movement of all eligible demand for forex to the interbank segment February 18, 2015 – January 11, 2016. The policy thrust includes the exclusion of 41 imported items from the Nigerian foreign exchange market in June 2015. Also, the Bank discontinued forex sales to BDCs on January 11, 2016. The operators were to source their forex from autonomous sources.

“Interbank Foreign Exchange Market in February 2016 and put in place guidelines for the operations of the market-driven exchange rate for the naira. This exchange rate regime also narrowed the gaps between the official interbank and parallel market rates and thereby discouraged the rent-seeking activities of speculators. “In March 2020, the CBN adjusted the official exchange rate by 15.0 percent from N305/US$ to N360/US$ and in July 2020 there was a further adjustment to N380/ US$ and N410/US$ in the first quarter of 2021. The importation of milk, dairy products, maize and corn was restricted to encourage local production, which also dovetailed into the Bank’s backward integration programme in the first and third quarters of 2020’. “On March 8, 2021, CBN introduced the ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’, intended to boost the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country. All recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN licensed IMTOs to pay N5 for every US$1 received as remittance inflow. The initiative has recorded high success. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Nigeria, introduced the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Forex window to enable investors and exporters to purchase and sell forex at the prevailing market rate. This attracted over US$50 billion in investment to the country within 3 years. “In July 2021, the CBN stopped foreign exchange sales Bureaux De Change (BDCs) and commercial banks assumed the roles of providing foreign exchange to meet the needs of small end-users. FX form A was filled electronically online to prevent illegitimate demand and conserve the external reserves. “Another recent policy to increase supply to the foreign exchange market under is the introduction of the RT200 FX Programme, which stands for the Race to US$200 billion in FX Repatriation, is a set of policies, plans, and programmes for non-oil exports that will enable Nigeria to attain the lofty goal of US$200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next three to five years. “At the last MPC given the uncertainties facing the global economy, particularly rising inflation and the pace of monetary policy normalization amongst the advanced economies and the challenges it will pose to developing countries such as Nigeria such as reduction in capital inflow, the policy rate was raised at the last MPC by 150bp from 11.5% to 13%.

