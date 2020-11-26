Understanding the gambling nature of Igbo politics (1)

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought to the fore the gambling nature of Igbo politics which became tradition after Nnamdi Azikiwe derailed from progressive politics to politics of reaction beginning from 1948 to 1951 and thereafter and fought his way through to become Igbo foremost cultural and political leader which clothed him with the authority to enact that political tradition as a ruling culture in Igboland.

Don Williams, that doyen of the country music popularly called ‘blues’ in one of his evergreen offerings rendered the rhythmical verses that capture the hellish occupation of the gambler.

The gambler is an unsettled mind and thus forever mired in a whirlpool of chasing fortunes. The gambler, according to Don Williams, is a man possessed by the demonic spirit of self-interest and he is perpetually torn apart by the zeal to satisfy his urges to win and coast home with fortunes.

However, the gambler’s each gambling step is dogged by risks and uncertainties. But he perseveres! In some ways, success trickles once in but in most cases he suffers greater losses or misfortunes which become his dead end. Gambling in its thematic sense of risky behaviours is not related to the Igbo except in so far as gambling could be said to be driven by the spirit of adventure, the tenacity of purpose and perseverance.

The Igbo cultural values abjure a life of gambling that has to do with chasing fortunes without honest labour. This type of behaviour the Igbo hates. How the Igbo politics came to be defined by this culture of gambling which is an anathema to the Igbo spirit of enterprise driven by honest labour or industry is difficult to understand except if you relate it to its historical background which started with Nnamdi Azikiwe’s socio-cultural and political leadership which berthed from 1938 when he returned to Nigeria and became firebrand journalist and nationalist politician.

The Igbo, in his cultural milieu, is a republican and democratic political animal. His politics is, therefore, defined by his ambition and interest but as a group he will be readily amenable to surrender his ambition and interest once he is convinced of the greater good which the group interest represents and encompasses every individual interests and ambitions. That is the Igbo cultural value.

Yes, he may be individualistically wired to pursue his personal interests and ambitions with great felicity but once a public good, goal or interest comes up and this public good, goal or interest encompasses his personal interest, goal or ambition he willingly surrenders to the overarching needs of the public or group.

In terms of exposure to world civilisations, the Igbo was one of the most backward ethnic groups that Britain conquered, collected together to form Nigeria between 1849 and 1960. Its backwardness was in terms of exposure to either of the ruling world cultures of Western Christendom or Islamic Arabic world.

Hausaland and Borno because of their empty grassland that offered no barriers except the Sahara Desert was penetrated centuries before European imperialism by Arabic Islamic culture and thus they were quite advanced in that culture prior to their contact with Britain.

Being at the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, the Yoruba had direct contact with European explorers, traders and Christian missionaries and thus exposed to that culture. The Yoruba’s northern boundaries with Islamic North made Islam’s infiltration to Yorubaland possible. The Igbo, inhabiting a dense forest region was protected against these two ruling world cultures (Christendom and Islam).

It was during the European exploration between 1856 and 1880s followed up with establishment of trade and politics in the Niger Delta and its hinterland that Igboland was opened up to Western imperialism and its Christian culture, which it fought gallantly against before succumbing to overpowering logic of technology (the maxim gun), commerce and proselytizing Christian missionaries religious precepts and education.

Are all these not written in Kenneth Dike’s, Trade and politics in the Niger Delta which was his doctoral thesis reworked into a book and also imaginatively captured in Chinua Achebe’s novels Arrow of God and his quartrology: Things Fall Apart, No Longer at Ease, A Man of the People and Anthill of the Savanna.

The Igbo did not form large polities like their Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani counterparts that founded the Oyo Empire and the Sokoto Caliphate but they lived in wellorganized republics encompassed in hundreds of village which in turn were formed into federated communities laid out from northerly boundaries of Nsukka, westerly boundaries of Ika, easterly boundaries of old Bende and southerly boundaries of Ikwerre/Etche in the present South-East and South-South geo-political zones of Nigeria. The creation of Nigeria offered the Igbo an ample field, to spread out and explore the vast horizons for industry, commerce and artisanal services.

From their forest homes, they filed out like ants into the North and West as traders, artisans and colonial public servants servicing the colonial political economy. In Yorubaland, the mix of the cultures was perfect as the Igbo readily assimilated their hosts’ culture and there was no hostility until the politicians in the Nigerian Youth Movement especially Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe turned their personal quarrels into group and worse, ethnic grievances and mistrusts. And thus was born the mistrust between the Igbo and Yoruba.

In the North, the British colonial authority had a wedge between other tribes, particularly the Igbo (due to their number) and Northern dominant population and culture, which is Hausa/Fulani and its ruling Islamic culture. Britain wanted one country but not a nation of one people, and so it created apartheid urban settlements for three groups, namely ancient cities and towns for indigenous population of Hausa/Fulani, Tundunwada for Northern Region’s indigenes while Sabongari was created for Southern Nigerian settlers. Except for trade and services, the Igbo and their Hausa/ Fulani hosts had little in common in terms of cultural mix like the Igbo/Yoruba. And the mistrust here centred on fears of threats to the hosts’ religion and socio-economic interests, and the Hausa/Fulani voiced their fears privately and even in official channels such as the Northern House of Assembly.

The Hausa/Fulani’s fear of the Igbo led to mistrust and antagonism. Britain did nothing to cure these social anomalies in the polity but rather accentuated them and used them as the handmaid of its colonial policies especially in politics to make Nigeria a neo-colonial state. As noted earlier, the Igbo political organisation and praxis are rooted in their cultural milieu circumscribed in the village political setting of the Assembly which is the basic unit of governance/ politics that admits every adult member as an equal participant.

In that assembly, every member has equal standing and participation in policy making and execution. In federated communities outside the village, the Community Council is constituted by representatives delegated by the Village Assembly and the same format is replicated in Clan Assembly.

Outside the Igbo political system when the Igbo was plunged into the vortex of Nigeria’s colonial politics and governance, Britain’s imposition of Indirect Rule system on the Igbo had displaced the Igbo political system and substituted it with an autocratic native authority system copied from the Hausa/ Fulani emirate system. The native authority system was entirely contrary to the Igbo’s republican and democratic culture especially as Britain instead of using the Village Assembly simply created the warrant chiefs as the sole administrators of their areas.

