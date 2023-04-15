Understanding the importance of Trichologists

For every part of a human body, there is a doctor specialized in the treatment. Many know that but not all can say they know about the existence of a hair doctor. A visit to Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute by a group of style writers revealed that there are doctors specialized in giving solutions to hair and scalp problems. These hair doctors are called Trichologists. To understand the process, a few of the journalists went in for hair and scalp test to find out the kind of hair they have and the treatment required.

Though not a rigorous process but it was worth the effort. The institute was established in a way that women who get in with bad looking hair come out with their hair transformed for the better. A list of products that would best suit the hair is handed to the client and that is what the personnel who will handle the clients hair must follow to achieve result. In the list, the hairstyle for the client is also clearly stated. Speaking with one of the trichologists, Islamiyyat Akindele, she explained that Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute’s focus is to train people to become professional hair dressers.

“For you to become a professional hair dresser, you have to be a Trichologist. A Trichologist is a hair and scalp doctor. The hair doctor is someone who is able to analyse hair, access, test the scalp and be able to find the challenges and also provide solutions to the hair problems. We diagnose issues regarding hair and then proffer solution,” she said On why people should make out time and see a Trichologist, she stated that a lot of people were unaware of the type of hair they have and how to properly maintain their hair. Because of this, people ignorantly engage in bad hair maintainance practices but “when you visit a Trichologist, he or she will guide you on how best to maintain the hair and then get the best from the hair. “Many people unknowingly abuse their hair. just because some products worked for someone else’s hair, then it will work for my hair has been the case most times. There are different kinds of products for different types of hair. And there are different procedures to follow to get the best out of the hair,” she said