Understanding the signs of his coming

In a farewell message while ascending to heaven, our Lord Jesus Christ told his disciples to occupy the gospel preaching space till he comes again. Earlier on while ministering to the people the disciples had come to him privately asking for the signs of the end of all things and for his second coming in Matthew 24:3-9 saying,

And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying,

Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake. It is necessary at this time to expose you to the signs that will usher in the end of the world and the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It will tantamount to failing in our duties if we concentrate only on blessings, favours and healing without letting you know the signs of end time. In our preparations for the rapture we m understand the signs that will take place prior to the end of the world.

The signs are already with us; the world economy presently is drifting to the lowest ebb. There is even prediction our nation Nigeria may go into another economic recession.

There are many false prophets, some claiming to be the messiah himself in attempt to deceive even the very elect. There are wars and killings all there are signs of the end time.

In 2nd Timothy 3:1-5 the Bible still laments, This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. These are the evil days where people are more interested in their personal affairs than things of God, they think less of the good of the masses but only on their personal benefits bribery and corruption forms the order of the day.

Many are ready to compromise their salvation for money and other personal pleasures. Many will hate the truth and things of God. All these will lead to sorrows for the evil people and joy for the believers in Christ Jesus.

The unbelievers will be forced to take the mark of 666 leading to destruction. To enable one turn away from these and escape to safety one needs to embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour. Hence the Bible says in Romans 13:11-14, And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.

12 The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light.

13 Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying.

14 But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof. In order to escape from the evils and sorrows of the end time you need repentance; accept Jesus Christ as your Lord, you will make heaven at last.

Like this: Like Loading...